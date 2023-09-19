“The Book of Harmony: Awakening” – A Modern-Day Journey of Self-Discovery & Love

The Book of Harmony: Awakening Front Cover The Alchemist Meets Eat Pray Love Hidden Chamber - Awaken for an Inspiring Adventure

International Bestselling eBook now available worldwide in English and Spanish paperbacks.

The story is not only entertaining; it's an invitation for readers to assess their lives and reflect on their purpose and path with each turn of the page.” — Yiannis Lagos, a spokesperson for Living Harmony

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, U.S., September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Harmony Co. announces the English and Spanish paperback release of its international bestselling eBook, "The Book of Harmony: Awakening." Part 1 of the planned trilogy is now available on Amazon's global marketplaces and directly through the company for trade and bulk orders. To commemorate this milestone, the Kindle Edition is offered on Amazon for a special discounted price of $1.99, down from its regular price of $9.99, for this week only.

A Modern-Day Tale Inspiring Hope

Drawing comparisons to classics like “The Alchemist," “The Celestine Prophecy,” and "Eat Pray Love," this modern-day novel introduces readers to Sara, a web designer in her thirties from a fictional suburb of New York City. Despite her comfortable and successful urban life, Sara feels lost and on the verge of burnout. A series of mysterious events propels her into an unexpected adventure across distant islands. Guided by her heart, Sara embarks on a transformative journey, confronting her deepest fears and discovering her true self and the magical power of love.

More Than Just a Story

Beyond its captivating narrative and illustrations, "The Book of Harmony: Awakening" reflects many challenges faced in today's fast-paced world. Sara's journey, filled with lessons of love, kindness, and courage, resonates with readers, underscoring the importance of introspection and trusting one's intuition.

A Global Collaborative Effort with An Impact

"The Book of Harmony: Awakening" was created by Living Harmony as a collaborative effort among a group of friends and contributors from four continents over the past three years. As part of the emerging genre of Social Impact Fiction, the team's vision was to produce a compelling read that integrates themes of societal importance, aiming to ignite real transformation in its readers and the broader world.

Praise for “The Book of Harmony: Awakening”

“A novel which will have impacts on generations for years to come.” – Lee F.

“The Book of Harmony is an exciting adventure! We are all a piece of Sara…Will definitely be recommending this book to my friends and paying closer attention to my intuition.” – Marilyn M.

“A well written and relatable story of finding deeper meaning and purpose in your life. Great for anyone teen to senior. A gift from Spirit.” – Craig H

“As a person that just started a new life in a different country, in a personal way, I felt deeply connected with Sara. She is a resilient character that reflects many common contemporary problems that we live in our daily lives as a consequence of modern society.” – Andrew H.

“This book is like a deeply nutritious and delicious meal. It should be required reading for young and old that want to be inspired to live their most meaningful life.” – Kathleen C.

About Living Harmony Co.

Living Harmony Co. is a conscious social-impact organization on a mission to promote harmony, love, and compassion across the world. Through the power of storytelling and its Love Drops™ brand and movement, the company is dedicated to inspiring individuals, groups and organizations to make a positive difference in the lives of people, animals and the environment.