Lawyers reminded to verify their e-mail address

Currently Licensed Attorneys

91 currently licensed attorneys have no e-mail address or an invalid one. That means 91 lawyers may not receive notice to renew their license to practice law for 2024.

An invalid email address means that we have received a rejection email from the daily Supreme Court news email. The news email is sent to all licensed lawyers, unless they have opted out. As the Board moves to an online license renewal process for 2024, it is important the Board has a current e-mail address by which to contact lawyers.

Fully licensed lawyers can check their e-mail address listed in the Lawyers directory. To update contact information with the Board, please follow the instructions located at Update Contact Information before November 1, 2023, to ensure your notice is sent to the correct e-mail address.

Lawyers are reminded that Admission to Practice Rule (1)(C)(2) requires lawyers to notify the Board of Law Examiners in writing within 10 days of a change of address. North Dakota Rule of Court 3.5(e)(3), requires all lawyers to provide at least one e-mail address to the Board of Law Examiners for accepting electonic service.

Pro Hac Vice

Pro hac vice attorneys are also reminded that if they will continue to appear in an action in 2024, they should make sure they have kept their contact information, particularly their e-mail address, updated with the Board of Law Examiners.