Submit Release
News Search

There were 180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,009 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure on Vt Route 100 in Waterbury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 100 in Waterbury in the area of the Ben and Jerrys Factory is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash. 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

You just read:

Lane Closure on Vt Route 100 in Waterbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more