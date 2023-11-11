Lane Closure on Vt Route 100 in Waterbury
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 100 in Waterbury in the area of the Ben and Jerrys Factory is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173