Lane Closure on Vt Route 100 in Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 100 in Waterbury in the area of the Ben and Jerrys Factory is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173