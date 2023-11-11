Kasm Technologies Partners with InterSources to Elevate Cloud Workspace Solutions

Kasm & InterSources Partnership

Kasm and Intersources Cloud Workspaces Partnership to Provide Next Generation of Digital Workspaces through Advanced Technical Integration.

MCLEAN, VA, USA, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, a pioneer in delivering innovative container-based virtualization solutions, has formed a strategic alliance with InterSources, a leading global provider of advanced technology solutions, to offer an enhanced suite of cloud desktops, application streaming, and web isolation technology for secure digital workspaces.

This collaboration will utilize Kasm Workspaces' unique containerized approach, which employs Docker container technology to create lightweight, isolated, and secure user sessions. This method allows for on-demand provisioning of desktop environments and applications, significantly reducing the overhead compared to traditional virtual machine environments.

InterSources will bring its expertise in government services, cloud operations, product-led growth, and digital transformation to the partnership, complementing Kasm's technology with robust service delivery models. This synergy aims to provide both large and small organizations with an efficient virtual desktop infrastructure that sidesteps the usual complexities and high costs associated with legacy systems.

At a time when flexible and remote work solutions are in high demand, the integration of Kasm Technologies' cutting-edge containerized workspace technology with InterSources' comprehensive service model promises to deliver a comprehensive suite of tools and services for effective cloud workforce management.

Brian Jenrette, CRO of Kasm Technologies, remarked, "Our partnership with InterSources is a game-changer in bringing our advanced containerized workspace technology to a broader audience. With InterSources’ expertise in IT environments and customer service excellence, we are set to revolutionize the cloud workspace domain, offering unparalleled operational and management benefits for remote workforces."

Experience our technology in action: https://intersources.kasm.technology/#/cast/desktop

Clients leveraging this partnership will benefit from Kasm's container-based approach, which provides isolated workloads and a DLP-controlled workspace environment for each user session. This ensures heightened security and compliance standards. InterSources’ proficiency in cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and digital transformation will further enhance the implementation, offering a comprehensive cloud adoption solution.

Ankit Shah, CEO at InterSources Software, added, "Our alliance with Kasm Technologies is a crucial step in our journey to deliver cutting-edge IT solutions. This partnership combines our strengths and will allow us to offer an unrivaled cloud workspace solution that effectively addresses the contemporary challenges of security, cost, and complexity in cloud environments."