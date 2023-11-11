Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in honor of Veterans Day:

“On Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women of Maine and the nation who, throughout history, have proudly and selflessly answered their country's call to service. From the founding of our nation to today, Maine people have always stood up to defend our state, our nation, and our values. On behalf of all Maine people, I express my deepest gratitude to those who have faithfully served, and I give our continued thanks for those who continue to serve. So long as I am Governor, I will work tirelessly to ensure that Maine always does right by our veterans and military families.”

In honor of veterans across Maine and the United States, Governor Janet Mills earlier this week issued a proclamation declaring November 5 through 11 as Veteran’s Week in Maine.

Since she took office in 2019, Governor Mills has made it a priority to ensure that her administration stands by those who have served in uniform. Governor Mills reestablished Maine’s Aides-de-camp positions, strengthened dental care for Maine veterans, created the Governor’s Challenge to coordinate behavioral health services and prevent veteran suicide, and prioritized efforts to address veteran employment and housing challenges. In partnership with the Legislature, the Governor has provided property tax relief to Maine veterans and worked to keep the Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias open for veterans and their spouses.