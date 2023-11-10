The Sunak/Suella stand-off

The King’s speech on Tuesday meant a day of dashing uniforms and galloping horses, but was there anything of substance behind the pomp and ceremony? The Sun’s Noa Hoffman is this week’s podcast guest as the Inside Briefing team break down the legislative agenda on offer from Rishi Sunak.

The home secretary is in the news. When isn’t she? We unpick Suella Braverman’s rows with the country’s most senior policeman and ask how Rishi Sunak handles an increasingly outspoken member of his cabinet.

And the Covid Inquiry is in the news. When isn’t it? We’ll catch up on this week’s evidence sessions.

