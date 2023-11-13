Nirman Ventures Appoints Naseer Ahmed as a Partner
Nirman Ventures, a global venture capital firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Naseer Ahmed as Partner leading the firms MENA region.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nirman Ventures, a global venture capital firm investing in early-stage startups in construction technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Naseer Ahmed as Partner. With his extensive experience, entrepreneurial acumen, and passion for ethical investing, Naseer will add strength to the firm's leadership team.
A seasoned serial entrepreneur, Naseer’s career journey has been eclectic and out of the ordinary. After graduating with a double major in Accounting & Marketing, he immediately embarked on a path of entrepreneurship that has now spanned over three decades. He has ventured into diverse industries including electronics and horology manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, and energy, and has worked in multiple geographic regions such as the Far East, Indian Sub-Continent, Middle East & the CIS countries.
More recently, Naseer has gained recognition as an active angel investor and has also founded a number of successful ventures. His commitment to starting and scaling enterprises that stand the test of time is underpinned by a dedication to ethical practices and high quality standards. His mantra: 'achieve your goals in the shortest, fastest, simplest, and most economical way without compromising on ethics and quality’, aligns well with Nirman Ventures' operating principals.
Naseer brings to Nirman Ventures his excellent reputation, his global network and his demonstrated ability to connect with both industry leaders and young entrepreneurs.
“We are delighted to welcome Naseer Ahmed to Nirman Ventures as a Partner. His unique track record as an entrepreneur, investor, and advocate for ethical business practices, along with his passion for innovation and sustainable development, aligns perfectly with our vision," said Nikhil Choudhary, Founder and Managing Partner of Nirman Ventures. "Naseer's wealth of experience and expansive network will be invaluable in furthering our mission of supporting groundbreaking innovations in construction and clean technologies”.
About Nirman Ventures: Nirman Ventures is a forward-thinking, Silicon Valley-based Venture Capital firm specializing in construction and clean tech investments. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Nirman Ventures partners with visionary entrepreneurs and startups to drive positive change in the industry. Nirman’s mission is to accelerate sustainable and technologically advanced solutions for the future and create a positive impact on the global ecosystem. Learn more at www.nirman.vc.
For more information about Nirman Ventures and Naseer Ahmed, please visit our website at www.nirman.vc or connect with Naseer Ahmed on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/naseer-ahmed-1793b0176/.
Team Nirman Ventures
Nirman Ventures, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn