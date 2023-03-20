Nirman Ventures Appoints Sustainability Leader to Board of Advisors
Nirman Ventures announces Maria Atkinson to join its Board of Advisors
It is a very exciting time to be helping startups transform the construction sector to be smarter, safer, greener and more efficient."”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nirman Ventures, a global venture capital firm investing in early and clean technology innovations in construction, today announced that Maria Atkinson has joined its Board of Advisors.
— Maria Atkinson
Maria is internationally recognized for her work in sustainability and catalyzing change on the significant issues that matter in society. She advises clients to help them articulate and deliver sustainability outcomes for a project or their organization.
She has held many influential executive positions in global and listed companies. Maria has dedicated the last decade to advising businesses internationally on their ESG and sustainability strategies.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Maria join our Board," said Mr Nikhil Choudhary, General Partner, Nirman Ventures. "As an internationally recognized leader in sustainability with a deep understanding of social and environmental markets, Maria will add tremendous value to our portfolio startups."
Ms Atkinson is a global operator who understands social and environmental markets and trends. In 2012 Maria was awarded a Member of the General Division of the Order of Australia for service to the construction and real estate sector, particularly as a leader and contributor to environmentally sustainable building development in Australia.
She said: "It is a very exciting time to be helping startups transform the construction sector to be smarter, safer, greener and more efficient. For me, the combination of clever and connected people who all share a goal of improving the construction industry was irresistible.”
"Nirman's inbound pipeline is already impressive. I love their supportive model for founders and believe this is unique to the fund, and the ability to ensure sustainability is icing on the cake."
She added: "Sadly, the construction industry has not kept up with the innovation we see in other sectors such as aviation, energy, and mobility, and it has fallen behind - relying on an older workforce to carry the weight of project delivery. So, I'm excited and optimistic about transformational innovations that can help the industry achieve more."
While digital information and technological solutions that facilitate collaboration and immediate engagement to improve productivity and eliminate risk are desperately needed, she emphasized: "Supply chain information that includes basic carbon accounting, a chain of custody and reliable data is very much needed, as well as smart tech, AI and robotics.”
“If Nirman Ventures can create connections for these solutions to be deployed, the industry will benefit, and more talented people will want to work in construction. And money wants to find good investment projects that deliver an environmental and social benefit - helping construction meet the ESG goals of investors should be a win-win situation."
About Maria Atkinson
Maria has experience with international corporations, not-for-profit organizations, and government authorities. She has been the Chair of the United Nations Environment Programme Sustainable Buildings and Climate Initiative, a member of the Singapore Building and Construction Authority's International Panel of Experts and Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Sustainable Construction. She was also an advisor to the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative Property Group.
Currently, She is the first independent Chairperson of the Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction in Switzerland and participates in many international forums on future markets and political policy issues.
About Nirman Ventures
Nirman Ventures is the first Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm to invest in early construction and clean technology innovation. Founded by industry leaders who deeply understand the ecosystem, it has a globally networked cohort of partners and advisors based in critical centers worldwide.
Its focus areas are construction-, clean- and blockchain tech, shaping today's real estate. The geography-agnostic fund has access to cutting-edge technology from across the globe, bringing unparalleled domain and market knowledge to the industry.
For more information: https://www.nirman.vc/
ENDS
Team Nirman Ventures
Nirman Ventures, LLC
partners@nirman.vc
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn