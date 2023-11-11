"Elemental," a new exhibition at Desta Gallery, Mill Valley, CA
Desta Gallery is pleased to announce Elemental, an exhibition of new paintings by Sheryl Daane Chesnut and Isabelle Maynard and Ceramics by Karyn Gabriel.MILL VALLEY, CA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desta Gallery is pleased to announce Elemental, an exhibition of new paintings by Sheryl Daane Chesnut and Isabelle Maynard and Ceramics by Karyn Gabriel. An opening reception will be held on Friday, December 1, 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The exhibition will be on view through December 30.
Our featured artists' artwork eloquently captures nature's complexity, patterns, texture, and sense of place. They transform these influences through diverse mediums and techniques into transcendent expressions that invite us to ponder the bond between art and nature, evoking emotions and thoughts.
Sheryl Daane Chesnut finds inspiration in nature's beauty, from its intricate details to satellite vistas. She explores the ordered chaos within natural processes, such as fractal patterns seen in ocean waves, snowflakes, crystals, algae, and river networks. These qualities infuse her art, shaping her creative vision.
Sheryl approaches her work with a spirit of experimentation, masterfully employing a wide range of organic and inorganic materials. Her artistic palette encompasses salts, minerals, earth pigments, metals, solvents, polymers, and ink. She harmoniously melds these diverse elements on her canvas, unveiling the inherent complexity and multifaceted beauty of the world that surrounds us.
Isabelle Maynard finds joy in immersing herself in the beauty of both bustling cities and the tranquility of nature. These diverse environments serve her as a rich source of inspiration. This varied range of experiences allows her a vast spectrum of emotions to convey through her art.
In her latest series of work, Isabelle skillfully captures the essence and sensations of her native land in the south of France and her second home in California. Through her paintings, she creates dreamlike, ethereal, and atmospheric scenes that are contemplative. Each painting serves as a portal to a meditative space and imparts a profound sense of place, evoking the scents, textures, and emotions of these two cherished lands.
Karyn Gabriel draws upon her extensive design background to create work that delves into the realms of structural experimentation, exploring themes of both resilience and delicacy. Her work possesses a subtle yet intricate quality, urging viewers to take a moment to immerse themselves in the intricate details.
In her artistic expression, Karyn utilizes repetition as a foundation, investigating the themes of fragility, strength, and tension by harnessing modularity and meticulous construction, resulting in a rich interplay of texture and pattern emerging organically. Nothing within her works is extraneous, allowing the materials and compositions to ascend to the forefront and eloquently convey their intrinsic essence.
About Desta Gallery: Desta Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located in Mill Valley, California. The gallery exhibits a diverse range of artwork by emerging and established artists. The gallery's exhibitions and programming aim to foster connections between artists, collectors, art enthusiasts and the community at large.
Emebet Korn
Desta Gallery
+1 415-302-3037
email us here