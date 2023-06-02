Capturing the Ephemeral Beauty, a new exhibition at Desta Gallery, Mill Valley, CA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Desta Gallery is pleased to announce "Capturing the Ephemeral Beauty," an exhibition of paintings by Nora Bruhn, Sculptures by Mary Oros and Archie Held. The exhibition will be on view from June 20 to August 5, 2023. The reception will be held on June 24 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.
Nora Bruhn, a San Francisco-based artist, gained widespread recognition as one of the first artists who painted a mural on a boarded-up building amidst the tumultuous onset of the pandemic. This mural instilled hope in a time of crisis, and the overwhelming public response underscored the indispensable role of art in society.
Bruhn paints large-scale florals bathed in dramatic lighting, with a focus on the diversity of texture, transparency, and contour within each flower petal. Meticulously exploring color, she represents every hue she encounters. Her composition accentuates the most compelling aspects of the flowers, offering viewers a captivating and immersive experience.
Her interest in the outdoors would inspire her to get a B.S. in Biology, study herbalism, and become a self-taught artist. In 2015, she dove into the San Francisco art scene and, within a couple of years, was painting professionally full-time. In the last three years, she painted several canvases and 60 murals around the United States and Europe and won two painting competitions and an art residency at Takt Art Artist Residency, Berlin, Germany.
Mary Oros comes from a creative background inspired by her parents' careers in industrial design. Her early exposure to the design world left a lasting impression on her, fueling her passion for art. She earned a BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art and received the Agnes Gund Award and Purchase Prize from the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Later, she pursued careers in product design, creating contemporary concrete garden planters, cast bronze furniture hardware, and cast resin costume jewelry. Her designs gained recognition and were featured in esteemed publications, including Interior Design Magazine, S.F. Chronicle's Examiner, Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Accessories Magazine.
Throughout her artistic journey, Oros's love for sculpture remained constant. She continued to create sculptural works alongside her product designs and eventually transitioned to making sculptures full-time. Her sculptures have been exhibited in several galleries, including venues such as at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, Napa, CA; Art Market San Francisco, SF, CA; Marin, MOCA, Novato, CA; SFMOMA Artists Gallery, S.F., CA; Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton, NJ. Her sculptures can be found in many private collections.
Archie Held is an internationally acclaimed artist renowned for his remarkable sculptures, which he has been creating since the late 1970s. He holds graduate and undergraduate degrees from UCLA. Held specializes in large-scale abstract sculptures, primarily utilizing bronze and stainless steel with minimalist aesthetics. His impressive works focus on the appreciation of form and lines, showcasing the inherent beauty. In recent years, Held has expanded his artistic repertoire to include materials such as glass and granite. He is particularly recognized for his skillful incorporation of water as a central element, further enhancing the elegance of his designs. His work is constructed in his extensive studio located in Richmond, CA, where he employs a team of talented artists and metal fabricators. Held thrives on the challenge and the creative process of bringing unique site-specific projects to fruition.
Held's sculptures have enjoyed extensive exhibition in various galleries and have been collected by esteemed individuals such as George Lucas, Bob Weir, Carol Burnett, Iman and David Bowie, Larry Ellison, and Melinda and Bill Gates, among others. Additionally, his works grace countless public and corporate collections, including Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA, Auberge du Soleil Resort in Rutherford, CA, Salesforce in San Francisco, CA, Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, and First Sky Tokyo Club in Tokyo, Japan.
Emebet Korn
