Adeliz: The Newest Songwriter Impacting Pop Music with Chart Topping Hits
With former credits including chart-topping hits "Lost Without You" and "Never Really Loved Me," Adeliz is back with another smash, "28."
I really enjoy doing a lot of creative things around music, but songwriting is the thing that sets my soul on fire the most I think.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the dynamic world of music, one name is making waves and coming to shore - Adeliz Calderon, known professionally by her unique and memorable singular name "Adeliz." The incredibly talented songwriter has just added another feather to her cap with her writing contributions on the latest single by Dean Lewis and Ruth B., "28," which was released on Friday, November 10.
Adeliz's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. She got her start in writing songs for sync. Her music career began right after college when she landed a music assistant role at Viacom and worked alongside music powerhouses who were in charge of the creative decisions around the music used in Viacom networks. That exposure to the sync industry inspired her to write music for film and TV. Adeliz wrote and performed both the ending and title credit original songs for an independent Amazing film titled "The Sinners" in 2021 and soon after entered the pop music world.
As the former creative director and visionary behind Dean Lewis's brand for the past three years, she has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to breathe life and inspiration into every project she touches. Whether she is creative directing, producing and managing social media content, or songwriting, her keen artistic sensibility and delicate but impactful approach to storytelling and audience engagement have left a profound mark on music lovers around the globe.
"I really enjoy doing a lot of creative things around music, but songwriting is the thing that sets my soul on fire the most I think. I’m just really excited to write more and to make music that connects to people and help bring some kind of healing and peace into peoples lives!" - Adeliz (@adeliz_)
"28," Dean Lewis and Ruth B.'s collaborative single, was released on Friday, November 10, 2023. The song showcases Adeliz's meaningful contributions and unique ability to capture the essence of emotion. It is a testament to her dedication to lyrical and melodic art and uncanny ability to co-create music that resonates with audiences on a profound level.
This isn't the first time Adeliz has left an indelible mark on the music scene. As a co-writer of Dean Lewis and Kygo's chart-topping hits "Lost Without You" and "Never Really Loved Me," which have amassed over one billion streams in the first year, Calderon has consistently proven her ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with listeners worldwide.
Adeliz Calderon's rise to prominence in the music industry is a testament to her talent, dedication, and innate ability to craft songs that leave a lasting impact. As the hottest new songwriter on the scene, Adeliz is poised to continue her ascent, captivating audiences with her compelling storytelling and musical ingenuity.
About Adeliz
Adeliz Calderon, known professionally as "Adeliz," is a songwriter from Los Angeles, California. She found success early on in her professional music career, landing sync placements on networks such as MTV. In 2021, Adeliz wrote and performed two original songs, "Heaven's Door" and "Like the Wolves," for the Amazon Prime film "The Sinners." She also co-wrote two chart-topping singles with Kygo and Dean Lewis, "Never Really Loved Me" and "Lost Without You," that peaked at #6 on Spotify's Pop Rising and Pop Global release chart in the summer of 2022. Most recently, Adeliz co-wrote Dean Lewis and Ruth B.'s single "28," which was released on November 10, 2023. Adeliz is emerging as the hottest new songwriter in the music industry.
About "28"
"28" is the latest single by Dean Lewis and Ruth B., featuring the lyrical brilliance of Adeliz Calderon. Released on November 10, 2023, the song is a testament to Calderon's ability to craft emotionally resonant and compelling lyrics.
