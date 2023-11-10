Health Minister Launches Fourth Edition of the "Walk 30" Initiative for the Year 2023
Health Minister Launches Fourth Edition of the "Walk 30" Initiative for the Year 2023RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel is set to kick off the Kingdom's largest health and sports event next Saturday with the fourth edition of the "Walk 30" initiative in Riyadh's Digital City for 2023.
The Ministry of Health aims to inspire a routine of daily 30-minute walks through its initiative, with the goal of bolstering public health and increasing the population's lifespan. This effort is in harmony with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives of creating a vibrant society and improving the quality of life via a consistent, healthy lifestyle. The initiative is intended to ingrain walking as a daily practice for all residents of the Kingdom, to evaluate and increase public awareness and understanding of the activity, and to make walking more approachable as a sport, while also highlighting its substantial health benefits.
The Ministry has underscored the "Walk 30" initiative's array of activities, including a notable "self-assessment" feature. This tool is tailored to analyze personal walking routines and provide scientific methods to help individuals plan and maintain a consistent walking routine. Another key element of the program is "The State of Walking in the Kingdom," a study delving into how walking is embraced by the Saudi community and its effects on society. Complementing this is a "Creative Campaign" designed to boost walking as a daily practice and raise awareness about the initiative. Furthermore, there's a "Community Challenge" which motivates people to achieve a daily goal of 8,000 steps, tracked through the "Sehhaty" app.
"Community Engagement" is another effort, motivating organizations across the Kingdom to join the initiative by walking for 30 minutes at their premises and sharing their experiences on social media. A novel feature is "The Healthy Mall," which establishes walking routes in seven malls for summer activity, offering a cooler alternative to the hot outdoor environment. The program also features a "Field Event" set to take place throughout the Kingdom's regions on the upcoming Saturday.
The initiative is instrumental in encouraging communities to increase their physical activity, maintain their health, and prevent chronic diseases. It's an annual event that unfolds in more than 20 cities across the Kingdom.
Since its inception by the Ministry of Health in 2019, the "Walk 30" initiative has grown significantly, with the 2022 edition notably featuring Dr. Tedros, the WHO Director-General. Over the years, the program has attracted around 16,000 participants from across the Kingdom's diverse regions.
