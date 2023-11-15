Drinkmate Expands Sales Team to Meet Increasing Demand

Leading Home Beverage Carbonator Bolsters Sales Force to Drive Continued Growth

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate today announced the expansion of their sales team with the addition of Deborah Minger, Global Sales Director, and Vincent Cox, General Sales Manager.

Deborah Minger joins the Drinkmate team as Global Sales Director with over 12 years of experience with brands in the housewares industry and with a proven track record for increasing sales, revenue, and market share. Her previous positions include Sales Manager of DeLonghi, National Sales Manager of J.K. Adams, National Sales Manager of Philips Saeco, and Director of Sales at E-Cloth.

Vincent Cox will lead domestic sales efforts as General Sales Manager of Drinkmate. With over a decade of expertise as a Territory Manager and Director of Sales, Vincent has an established history of sales leadership and development, spearheading sales strategies, successful expansion of revenue-generating tactics, and positively impacting profitability.

“We are excited to welcome Deborah and Vincent to the Drinkmate team as we expand our sales team to meet increasing demand and growth opportunities in the United States and internationally,” said Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkmate. “By investing in the right people and reinforcing our sales capabilities, we are poised to continue to provide our retailers and consumers with quality products to address their beverage carbonation needs.”

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is one of the leading manufacturers in the home beverage carbonation category. The brand’s mission is to allow consumers to get creative in discovering new and healthier beverages, while reducing plastic bottle waste. Drinkmate’s proprietary technology allows the consumer to carbonate any kind of beverage safely and quickly. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.