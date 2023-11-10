“Séance Games-Metaxu” Horror/Thriller Announces Film Festival Wins and Distribution Agreement

Seance Games Metaxu Poster

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Séance Games-Metaxu” a horror/thriller motion picture is pleased to announce its film festival wins, upcoming festivals and distribution agreement.

The film follows four social media stars as they vie to win a million dollars in a live on-line video game challenge. They soon discover they are secretly opening a gateway to hell and become trapped. With the help of those referred to as Metaxu…people who bridge the gap between the living and dead they fight the demons…but can they win?

“Séance Games-Metaxu” stars Olivia Deligan as Kat and Madison Taylor as Morgan. Podcasters of ‘Morg and Kats Adventures.’ Andrew James Ferguson as Tommy, a jock and former Frat boy and Bernard Timmons II as Stephen, a genius nerd brained techie. Co-star is Farryl Christina Lawson as Julia, their murdered friend. Supporting cast members are Nisha Catron as Sally, the Caretaker of the rundown hotel and mansion and Sylvester Bowen as the Gas Station Attendant. Tane McClure plays as Anna-the Ghost of Red Headed Woman and veteran actor Eric Roberts plays her husband, demon of the establishment.

The independent horror/thriller is produced by Darlin’ and Rose Productions, McClure Films and Ascalon Films. Executive Producers are Sylvester Bowen and Nisha Catron for Darlin’ Rose Productions. Tane McClure for McClure Films as Producer, Director, Co-writer, Editor and VFX artist, with Co-writer Tyke Caravelli. Producer and Director of Photography is Keith Jefferies for Ascalon Films, along with Producer and Casting Director Linda Berger and Producer and Stunt Coordinator Mark Steven Grove. Assistant Director/2nd Unit Director is Alisa Zolonz. The theme song “The In Between” was written by Nisha Catron and Sylvester Bowen and performed by Nisha Catron.

For more information on the film, awards and accolades and event links, etc. visit www.seancegamesmetaxu.com.

International Awards include the Milan Gold Awards International Film Festival as Best Producers, with Gold Awards to actor Andrew Ferguson, Screenplay by Tane McClure and Tyke Caravelli and Original Song “The In Between” by Nisha Catron. Silver Awards were Feature Film, actress Olivia Deligan and Sound Design by Tane McClure. Paris Film Awards included Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Gold Best Actor, Gold Best Director, Gold Best Producers and Gold Feature Film. The Florence Film Awards honored it with Best Feature, Best Cinematography by Keith Jefferies, Best Director, Best Producers, Best Editor, Best Sound Design, Best Actress and Actor and Best Screenplay. The Accolade Global Awards were Award of Merit Special Mention Feature Film and Award of Merit Special Mention to Women Filmmakers. Additional Award Merits included Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Actor and Best Ensemble along with Best Screenplay.

The film had its World Premiere at the Tarzana International Film Festival in Los Angeles on September 30 and won Best Horror/Thriller/Fantasy Feature. Additional Domestic Awards at Indie Fest included Awards of Merit for Direction, Editing, Ensemble Cast and Script/Writer, with a Special Mention nod for feature film.

The motion picture will also be screened in December at the Listening Room Film Festival in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. More festival screenings will be announced shortly.

“Séance Games-Metaxu” has been picked up for North American distribution by Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company. Plans are underway for release in February of 2024.

