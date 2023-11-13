BioVeritas Presents at 2023 AFCC Conference
Disruptive upcycling company to discuss innovations in fermentation platforms that will accelerate the low-carbon circular economyBRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioVeritas, LLC, a bio-based ingredients company pioneering a proprietary upcycling process, today has Dr. Cesar Granda, vice president of innovation & IP for BioVeritas, present at the 3rd Annual Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition Global Biobased Economy conference in Washington, DC. Dr. Granda is set to speak on the topic of “Biobased Manufacturing: Renewable Chemicals, Bioplastics, Biomaterials Creating a Cleaner Planet” with a special focus on innovations that offer a low carbon intensity score by using waste carbon as a feedstock for fermentations.
In this special panel discussion, experts are set to highlight ideas and solutions to supply value-added products and materials while minimizing carbon impact. Dr. Granda will discuss different perspectives about how fermentation solutions will meet the goals of a net negative carbon economy while still providing the products for everyday life, which have mostly been made from petroleum.
“The BioVeritas Process™ is a leading platform for upcycling underutilized plant-based byproducts from the food and agricultural industries which will help eliminate petrochemicals in our everyday life – from our food supply to industrial applications,” stated Dr. Granda.
BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.
###
About BioVeritas, LLC
BioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a bio-based ingredients company that is commercializing a proprietary upcycling process. BioVeritas products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials.
For more information on BioVeritas products, please visit www.bioveritas.com.
About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Houston and Dublin. As of June 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management.
For more information on Ara Partners, please visit ww.arapartners.com/.
