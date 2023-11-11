NCRI-US: Tehran Is Main Suspect Behind Terrorist Attack Against Prominent Spanish Supporter of Iranian Resistance

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the dep. dir. of the D.C. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the primary suspect in the Nov. 9, 2023, terrorist attack in Madrid against Dr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a prominent supporter of the Resistance, is the Iranian regime.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the NCRI, has called for the swift apprehension and prosecution of the terrorist attack’s perpetrators and masterminds.

Dr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras, blacklisted by Tehran, is a leading advocate for placing the regime’s machinery of war and repression, the IRGC, on the European Union’s list of terrorist organizations.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 9, Dr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras, the President of the International Committee In Search of Justice and a former Vice President of the European Parliament for 15 years, was the target of a heinous terrorist attack by assailants riding on a motorcycle in Madrid. The assassination attempt resulted in hospitalization and subsequent surgery of Dr. Vidal-Quadras.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed her wishes for the speedy recovery of Mr. Vidal-Quadras as well as her profound solidarity with his family. Mrs. Rajavi called for the swift apprehension and prosecution of the attack’s perpetrators and masterminds.

Mr. Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said, "Over the past quarter-century, he has consistently supported the Iranian people’s resistance movement for freedom and human rights. He played a key and unforgettable role in the removal of the MEK, Iran’s organized opposition and the principal member of the NCRI, from the terrorist list. He was also instrumental in ensuring the protection of the MEK members in Camp Ashraf in Iraq and their eventual safe and collective relocation out of Iraq to Ashraf 3 in Albania."

Jafarzadeh added, "The former European lawmaker was also a leading advocate for placing the regime’s machinery of war and repression, the IRGC, on the European Union’s list of terrorist organizations. Dr. Vidal-Quadras was one of the first foreign politicians blacklisted by the Iranian regime, effectively making him a target of Tehran’s terrorism."

Jafarzadeh, whose book, The Iran Threat, includes extensive details about the Iranian regime's terror operations abroad, said, "From the Iranian Resistance’s perspective, the primary suspect in yesterday’s cowardly assassination attempt is the religious fascism ruling Iran, as reiterated by Dr. Quadas himself on the hospital bed." According to the Associated Press, Spain’s Police ruled out no hypotheses, including a possible link to the Iranian regime.

"The head of the snake of war and terrorism lies in Tehran. It must be removed," said Alireza Jafarzadeh, adding, "The Iranian Resistance has taken the lead in achieving that."

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

