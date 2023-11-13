Green Building Initiative & Leyton Partner to Improve Real Estate Sustainability, Promote Access to IRA Incentives
Green Building Initiative (GBI) and Leyton develop streamlined process for joint pursuit of Green Globes certification and energy efficiency incentives.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) and Leyton, together, announce a partnership offering dual assessment for Green Globes whole building certification and IRA funded tax incentives, including 179D and 45L. GBI is the global provider of Green Globes, its flagship building certification program. Leyton, an international consulting firm, provides verification for financial incentives, including tax deductions and credits for qualifying energy-efficient commercial, mixed use, and multifamily buildings.
“GBI is excited to partner with Leyton to encourage and reward the design and construction of efficient buildings,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “This unique alignment allows building owners and designers to benefit from a time- and cost-effective, supported process to achieve tax incentives and Green Globes certification.”
Building owners and designers may simultaneously pursue Green Globes certification and financial incentives, directly supporting GBI’s vision to increase the affordability and accessibility of sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings for all. The two organizations are streamlining the process, support structure, and documentation required for their dual-path approach. In addition, the Leyton performed energy model may be used to achieve Green Globes Energy Performance credit.
"Leyton is thrilled to partner with Green Building Initiative,” said Mark Bacon, Leyton Head of Practice, Energy Efficiency. The opportunity to connect GBI's community of Green Globes users with Leyton's expertise in the §179D Energy Efficient Commercial Buildings Tax Deduction and the §45L Energy Efficient Homes Credit represents an exciting collaboration.”
In early 2023, the IRA expanded eligibility and increased incentive for the 179D and 45L credits for single and multifamily residences. The expansion is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the built environment by transitioning to clean energy.
GBI’s Green Globes certification is a science- and consensus-based whole building certification that prioritizes rigor over rigidity. Energy efficient design and systems represent nearly 25% and 31% of the total potential points for Green Globes for New Construction and Green Globes for Existing Buildings, respectively. GBI and Leyton support the current Administration’s prioritization of an energy efficient built environment through tax incentives.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, GBI is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. The organization has certified more than 600 million square feet of commercial and multifamily space. As a membership organization, GBI issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at thegbi.org.
About Leyton
Leyton is an international consulting firm that helps businesses simplify access to complex tax credits and strategies. Our mission is to provide businesses with these solutions to accelerate their growth and achieve sustainable performance. With over 25 years of experience, we know how to make tax work for you. In the US, we specialize in Energy Efficiency Incentives, Cost Segregation studies, the optimization of Federal and State Research & Development Tax Credits, the Employee Retention Credit, and State & Local Tax Services. Connect with our experts to learn how you can benefit from Sections 179D and 45L. Schedule a call or visit leyton.com/us.
