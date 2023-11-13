The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia Hosts Annual Women in Philanthropy Forum on November 15
Panel Discussion to Feature Some of the Region’s Most Impactful Female Catholic Philanthropists and Nonprofit LeadersPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP), an independent nonprofit community foundation and the area’s leading resource for Catholic philanthropy, will bring together female business leaders, nonprofit professionals and philanthropists dedicated to amplifying the voices of women in the nonprofit sector at its annual Women in Philanthropy Forum.
This complimentary networking event is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center (Brandywine Ballroom), located at 4700 Drexelbrook Drive, Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
“We are thrilled to once again host the Women in Philanthropy Forum, providing a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and make a positive impact in our community,” said Sarah Hanley, President and Chief Executive Officer for The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. “Just as our faith guides us, we believe that when women join forces, they can effect remarkable change.”
This in-person event will feature a panel discussion with some of the region’s most impactful female philanthropists and nonprofit leaders. This year’s esteemed panelists include:
• Meghan Cokeley, Director of the Office for the New Evangelization: Meghan's responsibilities include guiding and supporting over 200 Catholic parishes of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in adult faith formation and evangelization. With a B.A. in Theology and a Master of Theological Studies degree from the University of Notre Dame, Meghan brings a wealth of knowledge. She was awarded the Benemerenti Medal from Pope Francis in 2019 for her exceptional service to the Church.
• Sister Isabella Davila, DC, Behavioral Health Coordinator at Face to Face Germantown: Sister Bella is a daughter of charity of St. Vincent de Paul. She serves those who are experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness and/or living in deep poverty. As the Behavioral Health Coordinator, she provides counseling, support groups and referrals to mental health services in the greater Philadelphia area.
• Sarah O. Hanley, President and Chief Executive Officer at CFGP: Sarah brings over 25 years of business development and leadership experience to CFGP. She has been with the Foundation since its founding in 2013. CFGP manages a network of more than 130 charitable funds with over 16,000 donors, distributing over $17 million to various Catholic organizations in the last fiscal year alone.
• Barb Riley, President of the Riley Family Foundation: Barb's philanthropic organization focuses on providing financial resources to Catholic charities, including family service centers, housing and homeless shelters, developmental programs, community services, and nutrition services. Barb has also served seven years as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur in Villanova, PA, collaborating with school administration to create and execute fundraising strategies, increase donor engagement, and promote the school’s mission.
• Barbara Rose, Certified Fertility Care Practitioner and Nurse Practitioner: Barbara has earned accolades in her field, including the Fertility Care Practitioner of the Year award from the American Academy of Fertility Care Professionals and the James D. Kelly Pioneer Award. She is dedicated to women's health and well-being.
• Dr. Laura Sicola, Founder of Vocal Impact Productions (Moderator): Dr. Laura Sicola is a leadership communication and influence expert, speaker and author. She has trained and coached executives at organizations like Comcast, IBM and the U.S. Department of Commerce. Her TEDx talk, "Want to Sound Like a Leader? Start by Saying Your Name Right," has garnered over 6.2 million views.
CFGP is dedicated to supporting nonprofit organizations and ministries in alignment with its Catholic faith. As one of CFGP’s more than 130 existing Catholic funds, the Women in Philanthropy Leadership Fund empowers women to make a difference through philanthropy, through individual donations or through CFGP’s Women in Philanthropy Giving Circles – a new initiative where like-minded women have the unique opportunity to collectively identify which organizations, initiatives and leaders will benefit from their grants.
This year’s 2023 Women in Philanthropy Leadership Fund grant recipient is Gianna Center of Philadelphia. The Gianna Center of Philadelphia provides gynecologic care, natural family planning education and infertility services that honor the sanctity of each human life, the dignity of women and the sacramental integrity of marriage.
The event is complimentary and open to the public. To register, visit www.thecfgp.org/events.
To learn more about CFGP and its initiatives, visit www.thecfgp.org
Download photos and panelist bios HERE
###
About The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP)
The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP) is an independent, nonprofit community foundation committed to growing philanthropy and supporting the mission and ministries of the Catholic Church in the Greater Philadelphia area. CFGP provides a wide range of services, including charitable funds management, grantmaking, and nonprofit consulting, to help Catholic organizations and donors make a positive impact in their communities. 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. This past fiscal year, CFGP has distributed over $17 million from funds held at CFGP to parishes, schools, and other Catholic organizations. CFGP has also helped raise more than $200 million for over 100 Catholic ministries. The Foundation is recognized as the expert in Catholic philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia area, with over 16,000 existing donors and more than 130 existing Catholic funds. To learn more, visit thecfgp.org or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
