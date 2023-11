UrbanLogiq Awarded Texas Department Of Information Resources (DIR) Contract to Empower Agencies In the Lone Star State

Software company that is Building Better Communities with Data

UrbanLogiq is now a vendor through the Texas DIR, Cooperative Contracts program, making it easier for agencies in Texas to procure UrbanLogiq’s data solutions.

"Becoming a vendor through the DIR Cooperative Contracts program moves the needle on UrbanLogiq's goal to equip governments with the best that technology has to offer.” — Mark Masongsong, UrbanLogiq Co-Founder, CEO.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- UrbanLogiq is now a vendor through the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), Cooperative Contracts program, making it easier for agencies in the Lone Star state to procure and harness UrbanLogiq’s innovative data solutions.In the rapidly evolving world of technology , true progress is realized only when breakthroughs transition from concepts to real-world applications. This partnership ensures that UrbanLogiq's top-tier data solutions are now within easy reach, all under the trusted banner of the DIR."Becoming a vendor through the DIR Cooperative Contracts program moves the needle on UrbanLogiq's goal to equip governments with the best that technology has to offer. We aim to streamline agencies' access to our solutions and are eager to witness the amplified reach and trust this brings," Mark Masongsong, UrbanLogiq Co-Founder, CEO.The emphasis is on making innovative data solutions accessible. This partnership does precisely that, seeking to transform how Texas governments serve Texans with cost effective solutions for governments of all levels and sizes.About UrbanLogiq:UrbanLogiq integrates data to empower governments, offering a unified platform that facilitates efficient, cost-effective, data-driven decisions. By blending data science, engineering, and big data, we aim to help build safer, equitable communities for the future.UrbanLogiq offers a wide selection of use cases and services through this partnership including:AI Research and Model Development ServicesSeamless Software Implementation ServicesEfficient System Integration ServicesComprehensive Data Audit and ETL/ELT Process Design and ServicesTailored Data Model Development and Optimization ServicesCustom Use Case Workflow DesignTesting and Quality Assurance ServicesThe Texas Department of Information Resources delivers technology solutions to state and local government entities by:Offering purchasing support and policy insights so organizations across all levels of Texas government can find and securely implement modern technologySetting forth strategic direction for IT statewide through policies and guidanceAnalyzing cybersecurity risks and solutionsEmpowering state and local government entities with reliable and secure technologyAssisting with technology procurement/purchasingFor more information contact:Luisa Alvarez, Communications Manager, UrbanLogiqluisa@urbanlogiq.com +1 (604) -787-0207

