DC IN CONCERT NEW DATES ADDED FOR 2024 “BATMAN” LIVE CONCERT TOUR TO CELEBRATE ICONIC FILM’S 35th ANNIVERSARY
Enjoy The Classic DC Super Hero Film With A Live Orchestra Playing Danny Elfman’s Grammy-nominated Original ScoreUSA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCG Entertainment, a leader in live entertainment and touring productions, in conjunction with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC, will bring Warner Bros. Pictures’ 1989 blockbuster film “Batman” to symphony halls around the globe as part of its DC in Concert series. Celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary, the “Batman” tour kicks off January 13th, 2024 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and new dates have just been added including Chicago, Cleveland, and more. Guests who attend will enjoy the film projected onto a larger-than-life screen while Danny Elfman’s iconic musical score is performed by a live orchestra. Visit www.DCFilmsinConcert.com for ticket information.
Released June 23, 1989, Warner Bros. Pictures’ DC Super Hero film “Batman” was the top-grossing film that year and has remained a fan-favorite for more than three decades. The film was composer Danny Elfman’s first collaboration with director Tim Burton and the score was later nominated for a Grammy award. The “Batman Theme” has become an iconic piece, evoking the Caped Crusader for many generations.
“Hot on the heels of our success with our first DC in Concert tour, we are excited to bring the classic 1989 ‘Batman’ and its acclaimed score to diehard fans and new generations for the film’s 35th anniversary,” said Stephen Cook, President, TCG Entertainment. “We create an unforgettable concert experience and are proud of the added creativity the DC in Concert series offers audiences to make the night an epic event.”
Not your Grandma’s symphony, DC in Concert attendees enjoy an enhanced concert experience with spectacular stage lighting, post-event autographs, merchandise sales, and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC superhero. (Please note that “Batman” has a PG-13 rating and runs for approximately two hours.)
For 2024, “Batman” from DC in Concert will visit the following cities (new dates in asterisks):
1/13/24 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theater
1/19/23 Washington, DC Warner Theater
1/20/24 Tampa, FL Straz Center
1/21/24 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater
1/27/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theater
2/2/24 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center
2/3/24 Conway, AR Reynolds Hall
2/24/24 Flint, MI Whiting Auditorium
3/2/24 Newark, NJ NJPAC
3/9/23 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Hall
3/30/24 Portland, OR Schnitzer Hall
4/13/ 24 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
4/21/24 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square
4/27/24 Kansas City, MO Kansas City Music Hall
5/24/23 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
5/26/24 London, UK Barbican Center
6/14/24 Pheonix, AZ Pheonix Symphony Hall
6/15/24 Salt Lake City, UT Abravanel Hall
6/21/24 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre
7/26/24 San Diego, CA Civic Theatre
In “Batman,” The Dark Knight, defender of law and order in Gotham City, treads the shadow zone between right and wrong, fighting with only his skill in martial arts and his keenly honed mind to defend the innocent and to purge the memory of his parents’ brutal murder – always keeping his true identity as millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne a closely guarded secret.
Select dates of “Batman in Concert" are presented by MGP Live and is a part of “DC In Concert,” a global touring film concert series featuring a live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from fan-favorite blockbuster films starring DC Super Heroes.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale November 15th through November 16th . General sale tickets will be available on November 17th starting 10 a.m. local time. Please visit www.DCFilmsinConcert.com to purchase tickets and learn more about concert dates in cities nationwide.
###
About TCG Entertainment:
TCG Entertainment is a leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family fun and entertainment. With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. For more information, visit TCGENT.com.
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.
About DC:
DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.
About MGP Live:
MGP Live is an entertainment company headquartered in New York City that specializes in producing and promoting a wide range of multimedia symphony concerts and tours. Fusing the richness and tradition of a full symphony orchestra and choir with breathtaking HD footage from iconic video game franchises, popular films, and other well-known entertainment brands, MGP Live is known worldwide for bringing to life the sights and sounds of classic media icons in a concert setting.
Tatyana Ah Chu
TCG Entertainment
tatyana@tcgent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram