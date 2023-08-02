TCG Entertainment Announced as Producing Partner for Nintendo Live
TCG Entertainment selected as Producing Partner for live musical performances at Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, WA, September 1-4, 2023.ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
TCG Entertainment, the leader in live touring entertainment, www.TCGENT.com has announced it is partnering with Nintendo of America to create two new concert events at Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle running from September 1st to September 4th. Both concerts will be accompanied by fun visual presentations. Nintendo Live 2023 is a captivating experience inspired by the games, worlds, and characters of Nintendo and the Nintendo Switch system.
The Legend of Zelda Orchestra in concert will bring orchestral musical selections inspired by games in the long-running series, performed live on stage. Conducted by James Olmstead, The Legend of Zelda Orchestra in concert will celebrate the music of these iconic games loved by fans around the world. The show will perform daily at Nintendo Live 2023.
The Super Mario Super Big Band in concert will also make its premiere at Nintendo Live 2023. This whimsical concert will showcase a selection of music from games featuring Mario, performed live on stage in a big-band style. Conducted by James Olmstead, The Super Mario Bros. Big Band in concert will be a musical and video celebration for fans of all ages. The show will perform daily at Nintendo Live 2023.
“TCG Entertainment is honored to be working with the team at Nintendo to bring performances by The Legend of Zelda Orchestra and the Super Mario Super Big Band to life. Nintendo’s games and the music are beloved by fans around the world, and we could not be happier to working with Nintendo on these concerts” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment.
Note: Event ticket registration for Nintendo Live 2023 has ended. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live/.
About TCG Entertainment
TCG Entertainment is the leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties, and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family fun and entertainment. With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. TCG Entertainment shows include multiple productions of Cirque Musica www.CirqueMusica.com, DC in Concert www.DCFilmsinConcert, Rocky in Concert, MasterChef Live, and more www.TCGEnt.com
