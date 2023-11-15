Avaamo named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessment for Conversational AI Products 2023
Avaamo achieves the position as Leader for the fourth year in a row.LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s recent report, Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. The analyst firm highlights Avaamo’s robust generative AI features for the enterprise including content moderation, grounded dialog generation, and support for multimodal and multilingual interactions.
Everest evaluated over 25 vendors on their Vision and capability and Market Impact. This evaluation determined vendors' positions in the PEAK Matrix as either a Leader, a Major Contender, or an Aspirant. Based on these criteria, Avaamo was named a Leader.
Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President, Everest Group remarked:
“Avaamo's GenAI integration brings robust features, including content moderation, auto-dialog generation, and support for multi-modal and multi-lingual interactions. This, combined with its dynamic dialog management, AI voice customization, and enterprise-level context management capabilities, as well as experience in serving multiple industries, have established Avaamo as a Leader in Everest Group's Conversational AI PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2023.”
Strengths of Avaamo include:
Generative AI features:
Avaamo’s platform incorporates essential Generative components that are fundamental to building enterprise grade LLM applications. These include a firewall designed to eliminate hallucinations, streamline content filtration, and enhance audit processes. The platform also features modules for providing precise and summarized responses, as well as for auto-composing and auto-generating dialogs.
Dynamic Auto-Generated Dialog:
Users can specify the parameters required to complete a transaction, and Avaamo’s dynamic dialog will automatically generate the conversation necessary for completing the transaction.
Custom AI Voice:
Avaamo’s voice offerings empower clients to customize voice types, transcending robotic IVR voices and enhancing the overall user experience.
Multimodal, Multilingual Interactions:
Avaamo's offering supports 114 languages and dialects, as well as multimodal interactions.
With each objective annual assessment, Avaamo leaps forward with the vision and capability to deliver value to our customer base.
“It's an honor to be recognized as a leader 4 years in a row by Everest, a research powerhouse that publishes the most expansive report on this market category,” said Ram Menon Founder and CEO of Avaamo. “It is satisfying to note that Everest gives Avaamo high marks for our generative AI capabilities to build and deploy LLM applications."
Download a custom copy of Everest Group’s Conversational AI report 2023 or learn more about Avaamo: www.avaamo.ai
About Avaamo
Avaamo is a conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to automate and deliver exceptional self-service experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, drives call center automation and supports self-service experiences in HR, IT service desk, and customer service. Avaamo facilitates more than 2 billion self-service interactions annually in over 114 languages and dialects and integrates with over 200 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today. Visit www.avaamo.ai to discover how Avaamo is helping build the next-generation conversational enterprise.
AvaamoPR
Avaamo
+1 650-383-5660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube