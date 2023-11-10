Happy Veteran’s Day From the AGO

November 10, 2023

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and the Utah Attorney General’s Office wish all the State’s veterans and their families a Happy Veterans Day. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Utah has more than 132,000 veterans, and many of them continue to make significant contributions and sacrifices for our communities – even long after their time of service in various military branches has come to an end.

Since the formation of our nation, men and women from all walks of life have valiantly defended our freedoms, our Constitution, and our flag. We owe so much to these heroes, who were willing to give all to safeguard what truly makes our country so great and maintains its standing as a shining city upon a hill. Whether those who have enlisted have fought in war or not, their service has ensured that the United States of America remains a beacon of liberty, hope, and opportunity for future citizens.

At the Utah Attorney General’s Office, we are passionate about fighting for our veterans and protecting their rights and interests to the fullest extent of the law. Our office supports veterans with its Utah@‌Ease Program, which offers pro-bono services for veterans and active service members. If you are a veteran and in need of our assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to see how we might be able to help.

May God bless our veterans and our nation.