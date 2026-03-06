Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,965 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/23/26-2/27/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, February 23 

10:30 am: Legal briefing 

Office of the Attorney General 

11:00 am: Media interview 

Office of the Attorney General 

12:30 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

1:00 pm: AI Task Force meeting 

Virtual 

3:15 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

3:45 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

4:30 pm: Media interview 

Virtual  

Tuesday, February 24 

9:00 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

11:00 am: Constituent meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

3:00 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual  

3:30 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual  

Wednesday, February 25 

9:00 am: Client meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

12:00 pm: Gov. Cox Legislative Luncheon 

Salt Lake City 

2:00 pm: Constituent meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

3:30 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual 

4:00 pm: Testify at House Public Utilities and Energy Committee 

Utah State Capitol  

Thursday, February 26 

12:00 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual 

4:30 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

5:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

Friday, February 27 

12:00 am: Constituent meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:30 pm: Major case briefing 

Office of the Attorney General 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/23/26-2/27/26 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.