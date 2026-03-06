Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/23/26-2/27/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, February 23
10:30 am: Legal briefing
Office of the Attorney General
11:00 am: Media interview
Office of the Attorney General
12:30 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
1:00 pm: AI Task Force meeting
Virtual
3:15 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
3:45 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Utah State Capitol
4:30 pm: Media interview
Virtual
Tuesday, February 24
9:00 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
11:00 am: Constituent meeting
Utah State Capitol
3:00 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
3:30 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
Wednesday, February 25
9:00 am: Client meeting
Utah State Capitol
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
12:00 pm: Gov. Cox Legislative Luncheon
Salt Lake City
2:00 pm: Constituent meeting
Office of the Attorney General
3:30 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
4:00 pm: Testify at House Public Utilities and Energy Committee
Utah State Capitol
Thursday, February 26
12:00 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
4:30 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
5:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
Friday, February 27
12:00 am: Constituent meeting
Office of the Attorney General
2:30 pm: Major case briefing
Office of the Attorney General
