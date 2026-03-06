Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/23/26-2/27/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, February 23 10:30 am: Legal briefing Office of the Attorney General 11:00 am: Media interview Office of the Attorney General 12:30 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 1:00 pm: AI Task Force meeting Virtual 3:15 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 3:45 pm: Stakeholder meeting Utah State Capitol 4:30 pm: Media interview Virtual Tuesday, February 24 9:00 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 11:00 am: Constituent meeting Utah State Capitol 3:00 pm: Major case briefing Virtual 3:30 pm: Major case briefing Virtual Wednesday, February 25 9:00 am: Client meeting Utah State Capitol 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 12:00 pm: Gov. Cox Legislative Luncheon Salt Lake City 2:00 pm: Constituent meeting Office of the Attorney General 3:30 pm: Major case briefing Virtual 4:00 pm: Testify at House Public Utilities and Energy Committee Utah State Capitol Thursday, February 26 12:00 pm: Major case briefing Virtual 4:30 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 5:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol Friday, February 27 12:00 am: Constituent meeting Office of the Attorney General 2:30 pm: Major case briefing Office of the Attorney General

