Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Celebrates 101st Founders’ Day with a Legacy of Service, Scholarship, and Sisterhood

Members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. at the Founders' Plaza on the campus of Butler University where the Sorority was founded.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, a leading collegiate and nonprofit community service organization, is proud to celebrate its 101st Founders’ Day on November 12th, 2023. This milestone not only marks a century of commitment to its mission but also highlights the organization's enduring legacy of service, scholarship, and sisterhood.

The Sorority was founded by Seven African American Women Educators in 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis. Despite the tumultuous presence of the Ku Klux Klan, the Founders persevered to fight racial injustice. The legacy of the Founders’ is evident in the tremendous growth over the last 101 years. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. has since grown to over 500 plus chapters worldwide, with over 100,000 dedicated members making a positive impact in their communities.

"We are incredibly proud to mark our 101st Founders’ Day," said Rasheeda S. Liberty, the International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. "This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our members and our continued commitment to creating positive change in the world. Our legacy of service, scholarship, and sisterhood remains as strong as ever."

As an organization committed to service, chapters across the globe will dedicate this weekend to service projects focused on serving our Military Veterans over the Veteran’s Day Weekend.

One of the standout achievements of the past year was the chartering of the Xi Alpha Sigma Chapter in Tokyo. The establishment of Xi Alpha Sigma Chapter represents the dedication of Sigma Gamma Rho to fostering sisterhood and service internationally.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. achieved an extraordinary milestone with the completion of its $1 Million Dollar commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As the first Divine Nine Sorority to achieve this extraordinary milestone, Sigma Gamma Rho demonstrates its unwavering commitment to the welfare of children and families in need.

The unmatched legacy of service for over a century has solidified Sigma Gamma Rho’s place as a pioneering force within the Divine Nine organizations. The dedication to empowering women, promoting scholarship, and making a positive impact on society has been nothing short of remarkable and remains true to the dreams of the Seven Founders. The Sorority will host its 60th Biennial Boule in Houston, TX July 31 – August 4, 2024.

The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Japan. The organization also has active affiliate groups devoted to empowering women at different stages in life. The Rhoer Club Affiliates (teenage girls) and Philos Affiliates (friends of the sorority) also assist alumnae chapters with various service efforts and programs.

Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to service is expressed in its slogan, “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development. For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org