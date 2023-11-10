Announcing The Latest Efforts: Four New NGOs Launched By Larry Mackay In The Battle Against Cancer And Hunger

UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Larry Mackay announces the organization’s expansion by launching four new non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The efforts to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer and those suffering from hunger will continue to grow with these additions. The mission of creating a world where cancer is not a burden but a conquerable challenge and no family goes hungry remains the organization’s commitment.

The fifth NGO, the Cancer Research & Treatment Institute, will direct its efforts and resources toward supporting research programs, clinics, and hospitals emphasizing therapies for treating cancer and other degenerative diseases. Ongoing funding for research and programs that promote and utilize therapies to treat cancer and other terminal diseases is hoped to be provided with the support of the public. The aim is also to increase the organization’s position in supplying much-needed equipment, medical supplies, and medicines to hospitals and clinics worldwide, which can often mean the difference between life and death for the patients.

The Breast Cancer Aid & Research Institute, the sixth NGO, provides research grants, medical equipment, supplies, and humanitarian aid to hospitals and clinics worldwide that treat breast cancer and other degenerative diseases. To make tremendous strides in the fight against and prevention of breast cancer, efforts are made to improve nutritional habits and eliminate known carcinogens from the environment. Educational materials about nutrition and therapies for breast cancer are provided, and new agencies are constantly sought to develop necessary resources and programs for hospitals and clinics.

The Breast Cancer Research and Assistance Fund, the seventh NGO, shares the same mission as the Breast Cancer Aid & Research Institute, providing research grants, medical equipment, supplies, educational materials, and humanitarian aid to hospitals and clinics worldwide that treat cancer and other degenerative diseases. Through programs and partnerships with quality research, treatment, and educational programs, the goal is to fight breast cancer and support those institutions that continue the fight against cancer.

Feeding Hungry Families, the eighth NGO, is dedicated to helping desperate families worldwide suffering from a lack of medical care, food, shelter, and education. Essential support is provided through food, shelter, clothing, education, and medical care. The mission is to ship medical supplies, equipment, and humanitarian aid to hospitals and clinics that treat families in need. With the belief that curing begins with caring, Feeding Hungry Families strives to positively impact the lives of those who lack the most necessities.

These four new NGOs join the organization in the ongoing commitment to helping others and positively impacting the world. The support of the public and volunteers is relied upon to continue the efforts. Together, a world can be created where cancer is conquered, hunger is eliminated, and every family has the opportunity to thrive.

