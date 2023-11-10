Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana Announces December Activities
Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana announced that visitors will be able to enjoy different activities related to Christmas and New Year celebrations.
We have decided to organize these special events, ensuring our visitors to create unforgettable moments with Santa Claus, our ambassadors, raffles, and many gifts.”PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, the Downtown habitat of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with global presence, has announced that, throughout the month of December, visitors will be able to enjoy different activities related to Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The calendar of activities available in addition to swimming with dolphins in Punta Cana at Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana are the following:
Friday 1st: Start of Christmas celebrations with the water park open and a special 2x1 admission promotion.
Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd: Foam party and inflatables.
Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th: Santa Claus arrives at Dolphin Discovery. Bring your letter! There will be Christmas sweets and surprise gifts with the ambassadors Frida and Triton.
Friday 15th, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17: Water park open, carols (Saturday), Christmas sweets, raffle and gifts.
Thursday 21st, Friday 22nd, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th: Water park in Punta Cana open, giant inflatable slide, Christmas sweets, raffle and gifts,
Thursday 28th, Friday 29th, Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st: Water park open, foam party and New Year’s Eve party with live DJ.
“December is a month to be with family, friends, and loved ones. That’s why we have decided to organize these special events, ensuring our visitors to create unforgettable moments with Santa Claus, our ambassadors, raffles, and many gifts. We invite you to experience a different Christmas and New Year”, said Jesus Sanchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana.
All those interested in booking their December holidays with Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana can contact +1 (809) 390-7413 to reserve their access on the desired date, considering the month’s activity calendar.
About Dolphin Discovery
Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 28 years, to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best experience of interaction with these species. The 12 habitats that comprise Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have welcomed more than 12 million people throughout its history, and it is proudly part of The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator. For more information visit https://www.dolphindiscovery.com/
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, park operator with a global presence, has provided “The Experience of a Lifetime” to more than 21 million visitors in its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare, preservation and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com
