Get Ready for Holiday Gatherings
Take a communications skills refresher with The Confess Project of America on Tuesday, Nov.14 or 28 or Dec. 12, 5:00 to 6:00 pm Eastern Time.
I am delighted to be able to present Parents Forum’s workshop to our partners and others interested in this unique and uniquely effective program.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With holiday gatherings upcoming, a communications skills refresher may be just what you need to help make conversations with family and friends go smoothly. Experience a workshop online with The Confess Project of America on Tuesday, Nov.14, Nov.28 or Dec. 12 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm Eastern Time.
— Mimi Nelson, COO, The Confess Project
On those dates the Atlanta-based Parents Forum partner will offer a stand-alone mini-session that demonstrates how to ‘make a nasty sandwich with nice bread’. Whether or not you have children -- Parents Forum is for parents, of course -- taking this workshop can benefit you as well as those in your social and professional circles. On behalf of The Confess Project of America, Mimi Nelson, chief operating officer, wrote, “I am delighted to be able to present Parents Forum’s workshop to our partners and others interested in this unique and uniquely effective program.”
Parents Forum is a 30-year-old, independent, non-profit parenting program based in Cambridge, Mass. It partners with organizations invested in community well-being and, in 2022, was granted consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council. Participants’ and program leaders’ contributions to Voices of Parents Forum provide a window on the program approach and applicability.
Parents Forum welcomes inquiries from schools and other organizations serving parents and children, as well as from businesses and government agencies that offer their employees work-life support.
