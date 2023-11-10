Inspiring Film “The Drive to Sing” Now Available on Tubi: A Story of Strength, Creativity, and the Impact of Music

"The Drive to Sing" documentary, created by Bryce and Kathryn Denney. Watch "The Drive to Sing" today on Tubi! Choirs across the nation being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The wonderful people that came and contributed to Bryce and Kathryn Denney's "driveway choir." Kathryn and Bryce Denney, conducting one of many of their "driveway choirs."

The Drive to Sing is really something you must experience to understand. It's inspiring to watch.” — IndyRed

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heartwarming documentary "The Drive to Sing" is now streaming on Tubi! Offering a touching story of determination, creativity, and the lasting power of music, this inspiring film sheds light on a unique journey that began when choirs were silenced by the pandemic in March 2020.Singers yearned for connection. To address this challenge, the innovative musicians behind this amazing documentary, Bryce and Kathryn Denney, built an online community around a clever idea: "parking lot choirs." Singers, safely harmonizing through their car radios, gained national attention. "The Drive to Sing" is a feel-good documentary that tells the story of resilience, innovation, and the incredible impact of music when it was most needed.As traditional musical gatherings became impossible, this creative approach not only connected musicians but also created a strong sense of community that resonates with audiences. The documentary offers an inspiring look at how people with a shared love for music found unique ways to persevere and bring joy during challenging times."The Drive to Sing" celebrates the human spirit, the power of art, and the lengths to which people will go for the privilege of making music together. It's a tribute to the enduring strength of music as a source of comfort and inspiration during tough times.About "The Drive to Sing" Documentary:When the pandemic silenced choirs in March 2020, singers craved connection. While virtual platforms like Zoom provided social interaction, they couldn't replace the magic of live music. In response, tech-savvy musicians introduced the concept of parking lot choirs. Singers, safely harmonizing through their car radios, gained national attention. "The Drive to Sing" is an uplifting documentary that tells the story of resilience, innovation, and the enduring power of music during challenging times.Don't miss the chance to watch "The Drive to Sing" on Tubi, a film that provides a heartwarming perspective on the human spirit and the lasting influence of music.

