The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Announces Exciting Personnel Changes
Renowned for its world-class luxury standards, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa announces personnel changes to enhance guests' personalized hotel experience.
"We are shaping the team to ensure maximum benefit to our guests and members," says Steve Fronterhouse, Hotel General Manager. "All of these leaders are committed to the future of our property by driving revenues, enhancing our service deliverables, creating new product offerings, and enhancing the guest experience."
Brett Forshag, an industry veteran, has joined The Houstonian team as Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing. Forshag most recently led the sales team at the Post Oak Hotel as Director of Sales & Marketing. He is well acquainted with Houston's luxury market and the strategies to build transient and group business.
The Houstonian announced the appointment of executive chef Neal Cox, a 13-year Houstonian Hotel veteran, as Director of Food and Beverage. Cox will lead front- and back-of-house food and beverage teams where his passion for food, beverage, and service will benefit the hotel's guests, members, and clients.
Mariaan de Swardt, a two-time Olympian is the new Racquet Sports Director at the Houstonian Club. De Swardt was a member of the South African Federation Cup team, has two Grand Slam titles in the mixed doubles competition at the Australian Open and French Open, and was a Wimbledon women's doubles finalist. She has worked in all aspects of the tennis industry, including management, coaching professionally, collegiate at Georgia Tech, and recreationally since 2001. Since 2011, de Swardt has worked as Head Pro and Assistant Director of Racquets at River Oaks Country Club. She has been a commentator for Eurosport, the USA Network, and South African television and a speaker at conferences nationwide.
Additionally, Nihaal Tandon has been promoted to Hotel Manager, where he will continue to lead the Rooms Department and assist the food and beverage teams with operations from planning to execution. Tandon has over 18 years in the industry with 10 years of experience in luxury brands including Four Seasons, Grand Hyatt, Hotel 48LEX, and The Surrey.
The hotel also announced that veteran leader Alessandra Gonzalez has been promoted to Director of Hospitality, where she will continue to assist and lead the Food and Beverage Department and will focus on new opportunities, including leading the hotel's Forbes Travel Guide standards training for all hotel guest-facing teams and other overhead departments.
Marc Lusterman has been promoted to Director of Rooms. Lusterman has experience with luxury brands in Las Vegas, Vail, Beverly Hills, and Houston, giving him professional insight for the role.
The Houstonian is also pleased to announce the appointment of Gonzalo Campos as Executive Chef. Gonzalo joined The Houstonian culinary team in 2018 and has led the day-to-day operations. His culinary know-how and creativity, approachable style, passion for food, knowledge of inventory control and purchasing, and staff development skills make him ideally suited to lead the culinary department at The Houstonian Hotel.
Lisa Herold has been promoted to the role of Director of Human Resources. Herold is committed to fostering a workplace where talent, dedication, and leadership are recognized and rewarded. Herold has been a part of the Houstonian/Redstone family for almost 25 years, most recently as the Assistant Director of Human Resources before her promotion.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has had several appointments, new hires, and promotions across its campus. New hires include Westly Tupa, Director of Aquatics; Joseph Montano, Assistant Director of Outlets; Branislav Poledica, Club Food & Beverage Director; Keith Thompson, Director of Outlets. Promotions include Joshua Garcia, Assistant Front Office Manager, Chris Rojo, Front Office Manager, Christian Eskafyan, Assistant Front Office Manager, and Travis Leslie, Campus IT Manager.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
