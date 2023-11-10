The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Announces Exciting Personnel Changes

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa recently announced a slate of exciting personnel changes.

Brett Forshag, an industry veteran, has joined The Houstonian team as Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing.

Mariaan de Swardt, a two-time Olympian is the new Racquet Sports Director at the Houstonian Club. De Swardt was a member of the South African Federation Cup team, has two Grand Slam titles in the mixed doubles competition at the Australian Open and French

Neal Cox, a 13-year Houstonian Hotel veteran, is now the Director of Food and Beverage. Cox will lead front- and back-of-house food and beverage teams where his passion for food, beverage, and service wil