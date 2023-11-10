Tennessee National Guardsman Recognized as Outstanding Veteran

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker, and Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, honored five veteran state employees and more than 450,000 Tennessee veterans at the Governor’s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville.

Master Sgt. Keith Norman, a Tennessee Air National Guardsman and firefighter manager with the 164th Airlift Wing’s Fire and Emergency Services in Memphis, was one of the five state employees honored for his service in the U.S. Air Force and his service as a state employee.

“To be able to honor these veterans is always one of the highlights of my whole year,” said Gov. Lee. “They have sacrificed so much to be able to give back to their country and to the state of Tennessee, we can’t thank them enough for their selfless service to their communities.”

Norman served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years and deployed twice for operations Desert Storm and Southern Watch. He also served for 25 years as a City of Memphis firefighter before becoming a state employee.

“Norman goes above and beyond not only assisting and mentoring seventeen Tennessee firefighters, but he also leads 25 traditional guardsmen assigned to the 164th Civil Engineer Squadron,” said Command Master Sgt. Joseph DiMauro, the fire protection senior enlisted leader for the 164th Airlift Wing.

According to Ross, Norman’s experience, professionalism, and dedication to service make him a valuable addition to the 164th team. His contributions have been felt at every level of the organization, from his involvement in large-scale readiness exercises to his efforts prioritizing the safety and training of his fellow firefighters.

“When you decide to put on that uniform and you take that oath, you don’t do it for recognition; you do it because you are called to serve,” said Norman. “But it does feel good to be recognized and to know that people have taken notice of my service.”