2,349 New Regulated Child Care Spaces Opening In Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2023

Today, the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada announced $23. 5 million for the creation of 2,349 new regulated child care spaces across the province. Métis Nation-Saskatchewan hosted the announcement as its government is being allocated funding for child care spaces through the provincial and federal agreement.

“This investment of $23.5 million will provide Saskatchewan families greater access to affordable, high-quality early learning and child care opportunities,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “These spaces will support positive child development, early literacy and student achievement.”

Funding for the newly announced spaces has been allocated to 51 organizations in 41 communities that will either build new facilities or add new spaces within their existing facilities. The province will be looking to fund nearly 400 additional spaces through an application process.

Métis Nation-Saskatchewan is in the process of acquiring land in Saskatoon and Regina for 90-space child care centres.

“Providing a culturally safe space for Métis children in their early learning years is key. We know from various studies and our history that children who are raised with their identity, culture, language and values have a stronger chance of thriving.” Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) President Glen McCallum said. “We are pleased to work with the Province of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada to identify and collaborate on those spaces.”

Funding for these new spaces is provided through the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which provides a federal investment of nearly $1.1 billion over five years for child care in Saskatchewan.

“When the federal government set out to create a national early learning and child care system with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners, we had three main goals: make child care more affordable, create new child care spaces, and support the workforce,” said Jenna Sudds Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “Thanks to our investment, families in Saskatchewan are already benefiting from an average of $10-a-day early learning and child care, saving up to $6,900 per year per child. These new spaces across the province are an important step in ensuring that all families, no matter where they live, have access to affordable, high-quality, inclusive early learning and child care.”

The additional spaces are a part of the shared goal of the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada to create 28,000 new child care centre spaces in the province. There have been 5,751 new child care centre spaces allocated since signing the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement in August 2021.

