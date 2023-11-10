Join the 2023 Digital Conference for the Eastern Partnership

Registration is open for the 2023 Digital Conference for the Eastern Partnership. The EU4Digital Facility is organising this online event at 10:00-12:00 CET on 14 November to highlight and support digital transformation in the Eastern partner countries.

This year, the conference’s central theme is ‘Digital strategic autonomy: leveraging digital technologies to empower societies and economies’.

Anyone interested in participating will be welcome.

The third annual EU4Digital Digital Conference will be followed by a closed meeting of the EU4Digital Steering Committee on 15 November 2023. Together, these are among the main events dedicated to discussing the joint European Union (EU)-Eastern Partnership (EaP) digital agenda. These yearly events strengthen the relationship between the EU4Digital Facility and its stakeholders from Eastern partner countries and EU Member States.

To participate in the 14 November Digital Conference for the Eastern Partnership, please register here.

The agendas, speaker information and other details for both the Digital Conference and the Steering Committee meeting are available via the event portal.

