Second Annual NurseHack4Health™ Pitch-A-Thon Awardee Announced
Vancouver Coastal Health to receive $150,000 grant funding for innovative healthcare solutions to catalyze a healthy environment for nurses and their patients.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SONSIEL - Society of Nurse Scientists Innovators Entrepreneurs & Leaders, Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft, in collaboration with ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare and the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, announced the second annual NurseHack4Health™ Pitch-A-Thon awardee. The nurse-led awardee team from Vancouver Coastal Health will receive a total of $150,000 in grant funding provided by ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare and the Johnson & Johnson Foundation to implement their innovative AI charting solution to catalyze a healthy environment for nurses and the patients they care for.
“Last year’s inaugural NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon proved the commitment, insights and skills that nurses have to solving critical healthcare workplace challenges, and our second annual event reinforced the important role nurses have in catalyzing a healthy environment for themselves, their peers and the patients they care for,” said Hiyam Nadel, RN, MBA, director of the Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital, Johnson & Johnson Nurse Innovation fellow and SONSIEL president and co-founding member. “The innovative solutions we saw from nurse and health system teams this year once again demonstrated a level of critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving that will make an impact on improving their workplace environment and create a more sustainable future for the broader nursing profession.”
The 2023 NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon focused on the following key areas: attracting, onboarding and developing nurses to thrive, addressing bullying and violence, creating innovative care delivery models and much more.
In a live virtual session on November 2nd, the 10 finalist teams pitched thoughtful initiatives in these focus areas, including de-escalating workplace violence, smoother transitions from hospital to home, AI auto charting and scalable platforms that mitigate social determinants of health, among others.
Of the finalists, the nurse-led team from Vancouver Coastal Health, located in British Columbia, Canada, was awarded for their impressive and innovative AutoChart solution, an AI-enabled documentation technology platform built by nurses, for nurses. AutoChart uses natural language processing to capture bedside patient assessments by recording speech and transcribing to text in real time. AutoChart integrates with electronic medical records (EMR) systems to handover information and create shift summaries automatically, saving up to 10 minutes per patient per 24-hour shift.
The team noted that in pilots, the solution has 90 percent text-to-transcript accuracy and 95 percent accuracy in classifying speech into EMR assessment fields. Additionally, 100 percent of nurses surveyed wanted to use the technology. In total, the team estimates that by freeing 45 minutes to 4 hours per shift for every nurse, AutoChart could save $4.5 million to $21 million per 950-bed hospital.
“We know nurses are shouldering a heavy burden in our healthcare system. So, it’s incredibly inspiring to see these passionate and dedicated nurses add to their already intense workloads to create innovative solutions that will improve their own well-being as well as the care of their patients," said Kasia Laskowski, executive director of the Thrive Global Foundation and founding partner of ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare. “We congratulate the Vancouver Coastal Health team on devising a solution that meets a critical need, and we’re excited to see the impact they’ll make with this funding and support.”
With grant funding, the Vancouver Coastal Health team will begin software development in year one, with the award supporting infrastructure, security, operations and logistical needs. In year two, the team plans to pilot and validate the solution in a three-month study.
To learn more about the 2023 NurseHack4Health™ Pitch-A-Thon and the winning team, read the full story here: https://nursing.jnj.com/nursing-news-events/nurses-leading-innovation/announcing-the-2023-pitch-a-thon-awardee-team.
ABOUT SONSIEL
SONSIEL is a national and international platform for nurses to engage and advocate for nursing’s role in influencing and directly impacting health and the healthcare ecosystem through innovation and entrepreneurship. Nurses are on the front lines, working with all healthcare team members to keep patients and the community safe. For more information about SONSIEL, please visit https://sonsiel.org Follow SONSIEL on LinkedIn (@SONSIEL), X (@SONSIELNurse), Facebook (@SONSIELnurse) and Instagram (SONSIELNURSE).
ABOUT MICROSOFT
Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT, @Microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Learn more at Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare | Microsoft.
ABOUT ALL IN: WELLBEING FIRST FOR HEALTHCARE
ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare, launched by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and Creative Artists Agency in partnership with the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation and leading healthcare organizations, is working to advance solutions to improve the well-being of the healthcare workforce and eliminate persistent mental health and well-being challenges that disadvantage our healthcare workers and therefore, the future of public health. ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare is a campaign of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at allinforhealthcare.org
