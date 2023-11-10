Kelly's Green Hosts Ribbon Cutting for new Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Brandon, Miss.

Kelly's Green Opens Dispensary in Brandon, Miss. First Woman-Owned and Operated Medical Cannabis Company Opens in Mississippi Kelly's Green Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Mississippi

BRANDON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly's Green, Mississippi's first woman-owned and operated vertically integrated medical cannabis company, held a ribbon cutting for their flagship medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon, Mississippi Thursday, Nov. 9.

The dispensary is located at 1170 Old Fannin Road in Brandon near the Ross Barnett Reservoir, across from Fannin Lanes. Kelly’s Green hopes that the location will allow many Flowood/Brandon/Reservoir residents to have convenient access to the highest quality medical cannabis, providing more pain relief options to qualifying patients.

“We have been active in every step of bringing patients in Mississippi the comfort and pain relief they deserve,” said Kelly Williams, CEO of Kelly’s Green. “Opening our own dispensary was the next logical step, allowing us to impact the people who use our products, ensuring they are of the highest quality.”

In addition to owning and operating Kelly’s Green, Kelly Williams was the first to donate to Initiative 65 and has been at the forefront of Medical Cannabis in Mississippi ever since. Once Medical Cannabis became legal in Mississippi, Kelly’s Green began growing in 2022. They are excited to officially open their doors to patients and hope that the public will join in their efforts to transform the perception of medical marijuana in our state.

To learn more about Kelly’s Green, visit them on the web at www.kellysgreen.org and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @kellysgreen.