Nosey Announces Season 2 Premiere of Original Court Series, Judge Mom ("Juez Mom")
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nosey, the global streaming service and FAST channel dedicated to delivering the best of daytime talk, court and reality television, is excited to announce the premiere of Season 2 of its original courtroom series, “Judge Mom” ("Juez Mom"). The Nosey Original series premiered it second season Nov. 6, 2023, releasing its first ten episodes exclusively on the Nosey streaming platform. The new season will consist of 20 episodes total, in both English and Spanish, with the first 10 episodes available to stream for free starting November 6th. Additional new episodes will be released in the coming weeks.
Created by Nosey in 2022, Judge Mom (Juez Mom) is the first-ever courtroom series produced in both English and Spanish with a fully bilingual cast. The series stars Sandy Hoyos, a Miami-based lawyer and mother of four, who returns to play “Judge Mom” for a second season, bringing her unique perspective as an attorney and mother to the courtroom. Sandy made her television debut as a TV judge last season, where she became the first bilingual television judge to host a courtroom series filmed in both English and Spanish.
Judge Mom features fictional cases inspired by the peculiarities and drama of real-life court cases. In addition to making legal decisions, Judge Mom delivers heartfelt judgments from a mother's perspective, offering real-life insights that are relatable and meaningful.
“I’m very excited to return as judge and host for Season 2 of Judge Mom,” says Sandy Hoyos. "As Judge Mom, I bring a sense of order to the courtroom, aiming to provide an experience that goes beyond entertainment and offers enlightenment into the issues that I encounter in my daily practice. This season, I am incredibly excited to delve into a fresh set of captivating cases and continue delivering judgments and advice that resonate with our viewers. It is my goal to inspire them to see the world through Judge Mom's eyes, fostering empathy and understanding along the way, and teaching them invaluable life lessons.”
Season 2 promises cases with bigger twists, unexpected verdicts, and more action and lessons to be learned. Once again, the series was produced by Goldenbird Films and executive produced by Claudia Perez Richards, an Emmy Award-winning executive producer renowned for her work on talk shows and legal courtroom programs.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of Judge Mom for its highly anticipated second season," says Claudia Perez Richards, Executive Producer for Judge Mom. “Judge Mom has been a groundbreaking series for Nosey and we’re beyond excited to bring Sandy Hoyos back for the best season yet.”
The first and second seasons of Judge Mom/Juez Mom, starring Sandy Hoyos, are available to stream for free on www.nosey.com and on the Nosey app, in English and Spanish, and on its many partner apps like Pluto TV, Samsung TV plus and Roku channel. Watch the official trailer, HERE.
ABOUT NOSEY
Nosey is a leading global streaming service and FAST channel dedicated to delivering the best of daytime talk, court and reality television. Available via web (nosey.com), the Nosey app and over a dozen streaming platforms in the US and over 20 countries around the world, Nosey is the exclusive streaming home for Jerry Springer, Maury Povich and Steve Wilkos and the all-new show featuring Karamo Brown. In addition to endless hours of classic programming, Nosey also produces its own content and is the creator of two brand new original series, Judge Mom (Juez Mom) and Judge Dad. Judge Mom is the first original Nosey series produced separately in both English and Spanish with a fully bilingual cast reprising their roles in each version. Juez Mom is Nosey’s first original Spanish-language series. For more information, visit www.nosey.com
Lucia Gonzalez
Created by Nosey in 2022, Judge Mom (Juez Mom) is the first-ever courtroom series produced in both English and Spanish with a fully bilingual cast. The series stars Sandy Hoyos, a Miami-based lawyer and mother of four, who returns to play “Judge Mom” for a second season, bringing her unique perspective as an attorney and mother to the courtroom. Sandy made her television debut as a TV judge last season, where she became the first bilingual television judge to host a courtroom series filmed in both English and Spanish.
Judge Mom features fictional cases inspired by the peculiarities and drama of real-life court cases. In addition to making legal decisions, Judge Mom delivers heartfelt judgments from a mother's perspective, offering real-life insights that are relatable and meaningful.
“I’m very excited to return as judge and host for Season 2 of Judge Mom,” says Sandy Hoyos. "As Judge Mom, I bring a sense of order to the courtroom, aiming to provide an experience that goes beyond entertainment and offers enlightenment into the issues that I encounter in my daily practice. This season, I am incredibly excited to delve into a fresh set of captivating cases and continue delivering judgments and advice that resonate with our viewers. It is my goal to inspire them to see the world through Judge Mom's eyes, fostering empathy and understanding along the way, and teaching them invaluable life lessons.”
Season 2 promises cases with bigger twists, unexpected verdicts, and more action and lessons to be learned. Once again, the series was produced by Goldenbird Films and executive produced by Claudia Perez Richards, an Emmy Award-winning executive producer renowned for her work on talk shows and legal courtroom programs.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of Judge Mom for its highly anticipated second season," says Claudia Perez Richards, Executive Producer for Judge Mom. “Judge Mom has been a groundbreaking series for Nosey and we’re beyond excited to bring Sandy Hoyos back for the best season yet.”
The first and second seasons of Judge Mom/Juez Mom, starring Sandy Hoyos, are available to stream for free on www.nosey.com and on the Nosey app, in English and Spanish, and on its many partner apps like Pluto TV, Samsung TV plus and Roku channel. Watch the official trailer, HERE.
ABOUT NOSEY
Nosey is a leading global streaming service and FAST channel dedicated to delivering the best of daytime talk, court and reality television. Available via web (nosey.com), the Nosey app and over a dozen streaming platforms in the US and over 20 countries around the world, Nosey is the exclusive streaming home for Jerry Springer, Maury Povich and Steve Wilkos and the all-new show featuring Karamo Brown. In addition to endless hours of classic programming, Nosey also produces its own content and is the creator of two brand new original series, Judge Mom (Juez Mom) and Judge Dad. Judge Mom is the first original Nosey series produced separately in both English and Spanish with a fully bilingual cast reprising their roles in each version. Juez Mom is Nosey’s first original Spanish-language series. For more information, visit www.nosey.com
Lucia Gonzalez
LCG Public Relations
lucia.gonzalez@lcgpublicrelations.com