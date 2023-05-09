Biller Genie Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023
MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S., May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biller Genie, an award-winning AR automation and B2B payments platform, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.
Biller Genie team members participated in Inc. magazine's employee survey. and provided their personal experiences and insights on topics such as management effectiveness, perks, benefits, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Biller Genie's total score averaged 92 out of 100, with 30 employees participating in the survey.
“We take pride in our culture, our supportive work environment, and the amazing people here at Biller Genie who have helped us become one of the fastest-growing AR automation and B2B payments platforms in the industry. We believe companies with great cultures are not only better for employees - but they’re also better for business,” says Thomas Aronica, Biller Genie’s Founder and CEO.
“We’re honored to be named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces of 2023. It is a true testament to how we’ve grown as a company over the last few years while maintaining an engaging work environment for our team and great results for our clients,” added Garima Shah, Biller Genie’s Co-Founder and President.
“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”
See the full list of Inc’s Best Workplaces of 2023 here: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces#IncBestWorkplaces
About Biller Genie
Based in Miami, Florida, Biller Genie is an award-winning cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated B2B payments platform that automates bill presentment, follow-up, online payments, and reconciliation for small-and-mid-sized businesses. The SaaS based technology seamlessly integrates with popular accounting software and all major payment processing platforms, streamlining workflows for its subscribers while giving their customers a branded and frictionless checkout experience. On average, Biller Genie subscribers get paid up to 15 days faster, experience a 40% in overdue invoices, and save 10-20 hours of administrative work per week. To learn more about Biller Genie, please visit https://www.billergenie.com.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
