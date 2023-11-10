UM, Dr. Stanley Ho Medical Development Foundation jointly hold Distinguished Scholars Forum

MACAU, November 10 - The University of Macau (UM) and Dr. Stanley Ho Medical Development Foundation (SHMDF) jointly held the 2023 Distinguished Scholars Forum as part of the ‘Set Sail for New Horizons, Create the Future’ Grant. More than 150 scholars, experts, practitioners, researchers, and students participated in the forum to discuss and exchange on the latest research on health sciences and big data healthcare applications.

In his welcome remarks, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, expressed his gratitude to SHMDF for setting up the ’Set Sail for New Horizons, Create the Future’ Grant, which supports UM researchers in their research and exchanges abroad, and helps the university enhance its research in the field of life sciences. The Distinguished Scholars Forum not only strengthened the public’s understanding of health sciences, but also provided a platform for the exploration and discussions on innovative technologies and facilitated the commercialisation of research results for the benefit of mankind.

Huen Wing Ming, chairman of the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors of SHMDF, said that the grant aims to contribute to scientific innovation and technological transfer in Macao. The forum provided a platform for experts and scholars to present the latest developments in health science research and big data applications in healthcare, as well as an opportunity for researchers and students to interact and explore collaboration with renowned scholars.

Chuxia Deng, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS), thanked SHMDF for its staunch support for UM’s research. He remarked that FHS will continue to work with experts and scholars from around the world in the field of biomedicine to explore and produce cutting-edge research results, putting into practice SHMDF’s mission ‘improving the quality of medical service in Macau’.

Prof Li Gang, professor at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, who is a world-renowned scholar in the field of orthopaedic surgery, was invited as a guest speaker. He presented the latest research results and clinical applications of distraction histogenesis (DH) techniques in cosmetic limb lengthening surgery in the treatment of dwarfism and asymmetry, as well as in the treatment of scoliosis, diabetic foot, osteoarthritis, craniofacial injury, and Alzheimer’s disease. Associate Professors Wong Koon Ho, Dai Yunlu, and Zhao Qi in FHS, and Wang Ruibing, professor in the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences (ICMS), also shared their research progress and the results of the funded projects.

Those attending the forum also included Van Iat Kio, president of Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau; Michael Ching, director of operations (Macao) of SHMDF; Poon Kai Tik, director of operations (Hong Kong) of SHMDF; Lei Chi Fong, head of the Pharmacy Division of the Health Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Chen Xin, director of UM’s ICMS; Tang Zhikang, director of UM’s Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering; Xu Renhe, associate dean of UM’s FHS; and Leung Lai Han, head of UM’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.