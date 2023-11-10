Highland Village Announces Two New Pop-ups and Second Annual Holiday Stroll

Highland Village Announces Holiday Event in Jackson, Miss. Holiday Stroll to be held at Highland Village on Nov. 17

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village is gearing up for the holiday season. Today they revealed two pop-up shops that will call Highland Village home for the holidays: High-end hunting gear retailer, Wren & Ivy, returned on Nov. 6 and one of the Jackson-metro’s most beloved jewelry makers, Chic’d Out will open later this month. Highland Village also announced that their annual Holiday Stroll will take place on Friday, Nov. 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Holiday Stroll will kick off at 5:00 p.m. with activities for the entire family including several crafts and games for children as well as a photo opportunity with Santa Claus himself. Many Highland Village shops including lululemon, Red Square, and Warby Parker will be open late and treat guests with special discounts, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres in the stores. Restaurants including Aplos, Char, Bravo, and La Cour, will have specials throughout evening, as well. There will be musical entertainment and other holiday activities for everyone to enjoy. This event is free and open to the public.

“Last year, our inaugural Holiday Stroll was so well received by our guests that there was no doubt we would bring it back this year,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “We love being able to host the community for such a special evening to kick off the holiday season; and this year will be even more spectacular thanks to our two pop-ups, Wren & Ivy and Chic’d Out.”

Wren & Ivy carries hunting and tactical gear that blends classic styling with modern functionality. They opened in 2016 and have continued to grow and expand their product line ever since. Wren & Ivy’s Highland Village pop-up opened this week and is located next to Char.

Chic’d Out is a local jewelry company that has captured the hearts of the Jackson-metro over the last several years. Founder, Roslyn Harris makes all of her jewelry by hand and says her goal is always to create fun, versatile, and fashion forward pieces. Chic’d Out opens on Nov. 16th and will be located next to Betsy Mosby Interiors.

For more information on either of the pop-ups or the Holiday Stroll, visit highlandvillagejxn.com.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is an eclectic collection of first and only shops and eateries in the heart of The City of Soul. This charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village.

Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.