Withdrawn application: Vijoice, alpelisib, Date of withdrawal: 30/10/2023, Initial authorisation

On 30 October 2023, Novartis withdrew its application for a marketing authorisation of Vijoice for the treatment of PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum (PROS), a genetic condition that causes a range of symptoms, including malformations and abnormal growth or tumours affecting several tissues, such as the skin, bones, blood vessels and brain.

