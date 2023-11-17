Raising Awareness of Akathisia and Suicide Risks Among Veterans

K9s for Veterans provides therapeutic service dogs and supports initiatives that improve the quality of life for vets. Akathisia Stories shares the lived experiences of real people to help others be safer and better informed.

Akathisia is a medication-induced disorder that can cause self-harm, violence, and suicide.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is pleased to announce a new awareness campaign focused on veterans and military personnel. The campaign addresses the critical issue of suicidality, akathisia, and polypharmacy.

“In observance of November, a month dedicated to honoring veterans, our multifaceted campaign kicks off with a new episode of the Akathisia Stories podcast,” said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. "Tomorrow is also Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Tragically, many military families report they witnessed new and unusual changes in behavior after a loved one started medication or had a dosage change.”

Akathisia is a medication-induced disorder that can precipitate self-harm, violence, and suicide, notes psychiatrist, pharmacologist, and science author, Dr. David Healy. An extensive list of medications that can cause akathisia can be found on RxISK.org and include, but aren't limited to, drugs prescribed for acne, malaria, smoking cessation, depression, and asthma. Akathisia symptoms can include cognitive confusion, inner and outer restlessness, insomnia, skin crawling sensations, and violent thoughts and behaviors.

The podcast featuring Dolin and K9s for Veterans founder, Michael Tellerino, explores the significant challenges veterans face when seeking therapeutic talk therapy. Many are instead put on long wait lists and given multiple drugs with potentially severe side effects. When akathisia is overlooked it is often mistreated by administering additional medications or increasing the dosage. Misguided polypharmacy can exacerbate, not alleviate, symptoms of akathisia.

“I’ve seen veterans lose everything because of the meds that they were on. One vet was given more than 18 different drugs,” said Tellerino, whose nonprofit is dedicated to helping veterans with post traumatic stress transition back to civilian life once their military service has ended.

MISSD’s awareness campaign also includes targeted ads to reach veterans and military families, and a compelling public health video in which veterans share first-hand accounts of akathisia-induced suicidality. The new podcast episode features a sneak peek of MISSD's video which will be released next month.

“This campaign is a crucial step towards reducing avoidable suffering and deaths associated with akathisia,” said Dolin. Together, we can make a positive difference for veterans and the military by increasing our understanding of akathisia and promoting appropriate treatment."

MISSD is a 503c nonprofit dedicated to supporting truth in disclosure, honesty in reporting and legitimate drug trials. For more information, please visit MISSD.co, take the free, accredited one-hour online course, and see and share the foundation's public health videos on YouTube.

