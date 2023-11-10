Project Phoenix: Elevating the Admin Experience and User Interface
NaXum, a leading innovator in creative solutions, is excited to introduce Project Phoenix.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum, a leading innovator in creative solutions, is thrilled to unveil Project Phoenix, a groundbreaking initiative highlighting our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.
In the realm of enhancing the Admin's Money Page, UI Designer Segun Oloto played a pivotal role. Through meticulously crafted mock-up designs, Segun improved critical tools like Rank Progress, Minimum Rank, Upline Report, Top Earners, Clawback, Dashboard, Transaction Report, Autoship Report, Sponsor Change, and Migration Tool. These mockups are strategically designed to elevate the user experience for administrators, fostering a more intuitive and user-friendly interface.
UX Designer James Ryan D. Pepito spearheaded the redesign of the Profile Page. Their work involved a comprehensive recoding of pages within the Profile module, aimed at enhancing the overall user experience across the platform.
In the domain of the Aimeos Cart, Core Tech Engineer Priom Bhowmik made significant contributions by configuring the Subscription Price. Priom's efforts were geared towards optimizing the cart's functionality, providing users with a more seamless and efficient shopping experience.
These remarkable contributions showcase NaXum's dedication to improving the user experience in Project Phoenix while continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation. This ongoing effort helps strengthen NaXum's position as a prominent player in the digital marketing industry.
