K3 Elevates Commitment to Homeless Veterans' Lives through PATH Partnership
Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles
Veterans Day Serving as a Community Call to Action
On this Veterans Day, we are renewing our commitment to stand with our veterans and echoing the sentiment that no hero who defended our freedom should ever be without a home.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K3 Holdings, a prominent privately held real estate investment firm boasting an expansive nationwide portfolio, is commemorating Veterans Day by spotlighting its collaboration with People Assisting The Homeless (PATH). This partnership reflects the company's dedication to transforming challenges into opportunities, particularly addressing the critical issue of homelessness among the veteran community.
— Nathan Kadisha
Through this partnership with PATH, K3 Holdings/Alpine is not only providing shelter but also fostering an environment where veterans can regain their footing and reclaim their independence.
As the nation prepares to honor the sacrifices of servicemen and women, K3 Holdings/Alpine is extending profound appreciation to the courageous individuals who have safeguarded the nation. Many veterans reside in properties managed by K3 Holdings/Alpine, enriching the fabric of communities as friends and neighbors.
"On this Veterans Day, we are renewing our commitment to stand with our veterans and echoing the sentiment that no hero who defended our freedom should ever be without a home,” stated Nathan Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings. “Through our collaboration with PATH, we are not just addressing homelessness, we are building bridges to hope, and a future filled with possibilities."
“Veterans residing in K3 Holdings/Alpine managed properties are not just tenants, they are an integral part of the community fabric,” Nathan Kadisha continued.
"As we unite in gratitude for our veterans, let us also unite in action. K3 Holdings/Alpine invites our community to join in support of PATH, ensuring that every veteran, who stood tall for our nation, now stands tall in dignity and security,” stated Michael Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings. “Together, we can rewrite the narrative for homeless veterans, providing them with the support they deserve."
About K3 Holdings:
K3 Holdings is a privately held real estate investment firm committed to transforming communities and improving housing quality and safety. Their extensive investments have led to remarkable enhancements in their property portfolio, reflecting their unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, safe, and comfortable housing options.
About People Assisting The Homeless (PATH):
People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) is a non-profit organization committed to ending homelessness for individuals and families. PATH provides comprehensive services and support, guiding individuals from homelessness to stable housing and brighter futures.
###
For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.
Dan Rene
Dan Rene Communications
+1 202-329-8357
dan@danrene.com