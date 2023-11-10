Providing therapy to all, including traumatized refugees and earthquake survivors

Jin Dawod survived the horrors of the Syrian war and today lives in Türkiye where she founded Peace Therapist, an online platform that puts its users in contact with therapists who can support them in their native language, including by providing free therapy for all, including refugees traumatized by war as well as earthquake survivors.
