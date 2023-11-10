Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Commemorated at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) held a Commemoration Ceremony in front of the EMU Atatürk Monument on Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 08:45 on the 85th anniversary of the death of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Osman Karatepe, Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu and Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, academic and administrative personnel members and students attended the event which was co-organized by EMU Atatürk Research and Application Center (ATAUM) and Atatürk Ideology Club. Within the scope of the event program, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç placed a wreath at the Atatürk Monument at 09:00. Then, EMU-ATAUM President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk read the 10th of November Statement.

Turkish Cypriot Community Progressed in the Path of Atatürk

In his speech, Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk emphasized that the indomitable human Atatürk, the savior of the Turkish nation and the founder of the Republic of Turkey, accomplished extraordinary feats in his short life of 57 years, to an extent that would be deemed impossible for a mortal. Göktürk also underscored that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Great Leader, is the guiding light of freedom worldwide due to his remarkable achievements.

Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk continued his words with; “Atatürk did not pursue unattainable goals; he derived all his inspiration from reason and scientific truths, constructing his thought system by personally experiencing it in life. The Atatürkist Thought System stands tall and will continue to illuminate the Turkish nation in the future as well. The indispensable part of this nation, the Turkish Cypriot people, has also regarded Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as a savior and progressed in his path, accepting his revolutionary movements simultaneously and willingly, without coercion. The establishment of the free and independent Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus 40 years ago is a testament to its determination to perpetuate Atatürk's principles and reforms forever”.

Stating that we commemorate Atatürk with love, respect and longing on the 85th anniversary of his death, Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk said “We bow before the great memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk”.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is a Leader Admired by the Entire World

Following Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk’s speech, the ceremony continued with A Moment of Silence and the National Anthem at 09:05. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç emphasized that despite 85 years passing since the death of the Great Leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his thoughts continue to live with us and will persist in the generations to come. Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that under Atatürk’s leadership, the Turkish nation established a Republic that rose from its ashes. Prof. Dr. Kılıç also highlighted that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is not only admired by Turkey but is also a leader who is looked upon with admiration by the entire world. Pointing out that Atatürk left his mark on history not only with his military genius but also with his goals towards modernization and progress, Prof. Dr. Kılıç conveyed that as Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), they will continue to walk in the path outlined by Atatürk, guided by the light of science. Prof. Dr. Kılıç continued his speech by saying; “The path drawn by Atatürk is the path to success. His thoughts illuminate the path to civilization. His ideas are the ones that will take us forward and lead us to better days. We will continue to follow in his footsteps, adhering to his principles, to build a future without deviating from the modern and enlightened path he showed us.” Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed deep longing, love, and respect for Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, whom they remember with great affection.