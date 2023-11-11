A. Fricker Roofing & Waterproofing Helps Local Veteran and Wife Repair Their Home
A Sturdy Roof Over the Heads of Two Community HeroesSAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A. Fricker Roofing & Waterproofing is proud to announce a major community project to renovate the home of a veteran in Sand Springs. With the help of local businesses and groups, including Meals on Wheels and various building supply companies, James and Ruby Kimball will receive a new roof, siding, and gutters for their home in the coming weeks.
"It's our responsibility to give back to those who have given so much to us," Austin Fricker, the owner of A. Fricker Roofing & Waterproofing said. Upon learning of the couple's housing troubles, the company was quick to offer their assistance and expertise.
James, a Korean War veteran and former roofer himself, was overwhelmed by the kindness. "What did we do to deserve this?" he asked. The respect the community has for the Kimballs is deeply rooted in their modesty and lifelong contributions to the nation.
A. Fricker Roofing & Waterproofing is a company with a strong commitment to both craftsmanship and giving back to those they serve. They emphasize the impact local businesses can make on the surrounding community. "We're doing more than just repairs, we're rebuilding a sense of security and comfort in the Kimballs' home," Fricker said.
The project is expected to begin soon, reinforcing A. Fricker Roofing's dedication to community service and its desire to offer safe and comfortable living spaces for the Kimball family and others in need.
A. Fricker Roofing & Waterproofing, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a leader in the roofing industry, serving both Oklahoma and Arkansas. This esteemed company prides itself on delivering professional roofing services that encompass repairs, complete replacements, and new installations. With a commitment to excellence, A. Fricker Roofing & Waterproofing ensures that each project is completed with superior craftsmanship and the finest materials, guaranteeing roofs that are built to last.
To learn more about A. Fricker Roofing & Waterproofing and their services, visit their website at www.africkerroofing.com or contact their team by phone at (918) 402-7167.
Other