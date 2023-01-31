Miller Roofing and Renovations Wins 2022 Memphis Most Award for Best Roofing Company
Had a wonderful experience using Miller Roofing! Michael is great and very professional. They got our roof repair done so fast! I will absolutely refer friends and family to use them.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller Roofing and Renovations was honored at the Memphis Most Awards Ceremony hosted by The Commercial Appeal on November 17th, 2022. The ceremony is held annually to celebrate outstanding achievements among local businesses and to recognize their contributions to the Greater Memphis area. Miller Roofing and Renovations won the award for Best Roofing Company in Memphis.
— Matthew Cunningham
Michael Miller, the owner of Miller Roofing and Renovations, expressed his delight at being named the 2022 Memphis Most, Best Roofing Company by The Commercial Appeal for the second year. "We are grateful to everyone who made this possible," said Miller. "Without their support, we wouldn't be here today."
Miller continued, "Winning this award for the second year in a row is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication at Miller Roofing and Renovations. We are committed to providing the highest quality roofing and renovation services to our customers in the Memphis area, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts."
Miller also thanked the local community for their support and for choosing Miller Roofing and Renovations as the best roofing company in Memphis. "We are proud to be a part of this community and will continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability," he said.
The Memphis Most program is an annual event that polls the local community to select the best businesses and organizations in the area. They choose from over 150 categories in various sectors through nominations and voting. Winning the award for Best Roofing Company is a significant accomplishment and reflects the reputation and excellence of Miller Roofing and Renovations.
About Miller Roofing and Renovations:
Miller Roofing and Renovations has been in business for over 35 years. With a team of experienced professionals, the company offers a range of roofing and renovation services for both commercial and residential properties in Southern Tennessee. At Miller Roofing and Renovations, customer satisfaction is a top priority. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality work and has established a reputation for excellence in the industry.
