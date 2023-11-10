IFTM awards scholarships to over 200 students

MACAU, November 10 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) held its 2023 Scholarship and Fellowship Presentation Ceremony 2023 on 10 November, presenting a total of 216 scholarships, to students who demonstrated outstanding performance in academic achievements, global internships, research and exchange activities.

The ceremony took place in Grand Hall of IFTM’s Mong-Há Campus and was attended by the President of IFTM, Dr. Fanny Vong, as well as representatives of donors. An impressive combined worth of more than 1.97 million patacas of scholarships and fellowships donated by the Institute Council, government departments, private enterprises, associations and individuals were awarded to students. In addition, in the current academic year, IFTM has offered full tuition fee waiver to 46 new undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In her speech, President Fanny Vong congratulated the recipients as well as extended the gratitude to scholarship and fellowship providers for their generosity and support to students in pursue of excellence in various fields. She mentioned that IFTM plans to introduce more undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the 2024/2025 academic year to meet the demands of community development. These programmes are currently undergoing government approval procedures, and further details will be announced soon. In the future, IFTM will continue to leverage its strengths and characteristics to promote its development and enhance its leading status in tourism education.

Apart from IFTM, scholarship and fellowship providers include (names not listed in order): Institute Council, Macao Foundation, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Bank of China, Mr. Cheung Lup Kwan, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Golden Burger (Macau) Charity Association, Henry Fok Foundation, L’Arc Macau and Lisboeta Macau Talent Recognition Program, Macau Hotel Association, Macau Polytex Group, Macau Traveling and Cultural Exchange Promotion Association, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Ltd., Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. as well as Wynn Resorts, S.A.