Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç Releases a Commemoration Message on the Anniversary of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s Passing

Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, the Rector of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), has issued a commemoration message on the 85th anniversary of the passing of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. In his message, Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed the following:

"85 years have passed since the passing of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, yet he remains in our hearts; his thoughts continue to live with us and will remain eternally with the generations that follow us. The Turkish nation, under Atatürk's leadership, established a Republic that rose from its ashes. The Turkish nation, drawing inspiration from Atatürk and his comrades, crowned their struggle for independence in Cyprus by establishing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, echoing the struggle for liberation undertaken together with the nation.

We will continue to walk the path paved by the Great Leader Atatürk, guided by the light of science. Because the path he set forth is the way to success. His thoughts illuminate the path to civilization. His ideas will propel us forward, guiding us to better days. We always follow in the footsteps of our leader with great longing...

As we wholeheartedly commemorate our Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades, all the martyrs who gave their lives for the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, our Leader Dr. Fazıl Küçük, and our Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, I extend my deepest gratitude to all our war veterans."