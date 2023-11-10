11/9/23 9:20PM emergency closure of Likelike Highway Honolulu-bound at Wilson Tunnel

Main, News Posted on Nov 9, 2023 in Highways News

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that both lanes of the Honolulu-bound (townbound) Likelike Highway will be closed from the H-3 Freeway split through the Wilson Tunnel immediately due to damaged stainless steel ceiling rods found in a routine inspection. The full closure will remain in place as crews make emergency repairs and continue inspection of the tunnel ceiling. HDOT will update as more information is available.